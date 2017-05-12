Let’s face it, most people don’t enjoy ironing and even if you do, finding the best steam iron will make life a whole lot easier. There are a lot of different irons out there, but many of them don’t work the way they should or are overpriced for what they offer. That’s where we can help. We’ve tried, tested and reviewed bundles of steam irons over the past five years, with the goal of finding the ideal one for every household.

A good steam iron will help you flatten out that crease without having to spend precious minutes going over the same areas again and again. However, that’s not the only important thing to consider. During our at-home tests, we look at everything from capacity and steam shots to budget and weight. We also consider whether you might be better off with a cordless iron, corded or even a steam generator iron, depending on your needs.

Our buying guide at the bottom of the page goes over everything you need to consider when choosing a steam iron from features to size. Alternatively, you can skip to our tested mini reviews for our verdict on the best irons.

If you already know what you’re looking for, our at-a-glance list below has quick links to our favourites from testing.