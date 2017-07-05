The best air purifiers for 2024, tried and tested

7. Blueair DustMagnet: Best air purifier for living rooms

Price when reviewed: £329 | Check price at Amazon

Great for… stylish design, quiet running, useful smartphone app

stylish design, quiet running, useful smartphone app Not so great for… high price

The Blueair DustMagnet is cleverly designed to double as a kind of side table and this, along with the grey fabric that works as a pre-filter, gives it an understated style that’s ideal for the living room or bedroom. To add to the appeal, it’s also nearly silent, putting out just 29.3dB at its lowest speed setting and only hitting 47.7dB at full tilt. You can also put it in Night mode to keep the noise down, or switch it to Auto and have the purifier adjust its own speed to whatever it needs to keep the air clean.

I found the controls really simple and intuitive, but BlueAir has also fitted Wi-Fi to the unit so that you can use it with the company’s smartphone app. This works as a remote control, but also allows you to schedule when the purifier turns on and off, plus which mode to use. You can even set different schedules for different days of the week. Through the app, you can also track its operations and your air quality over time. There’s no fancy programmable IFTTT stuff, but the DustMagnet is streets ahead of most other purifiers with apps.

The icing on the cake is excellent performance. In my standard PM2.5 spray test, the DustMagnet got my test room down to safe levels within two minutes, with most of the work being done within the first 60 seconds. And while I had my doubts about its claims of capturing airborne dust before it settles, I did notice a lower build-up over a couple of days of testing. Normally I wouldn’t want to leave it on so long, but with the DustMagnet using around 4W to 10W when set to Auto, power consumption is relatively low and it hardly makes any kind of racket. Quiet, efficient and effective, I think it’s the perfect purifier for your living room, even if it’s more expensive.

Key specs – CADR: 226-238m³/h; Max room size: 48m²; Power settings: 5; Dimensions (WDH): 22 x 22 x 52cm; Weight: 4.5kg; Filter replacement indicator: Yes