We called the Apple AirPods (3rd gen) “sensational” in our review and they’re going cheap this Amazon Prime Day

Always fancied a pair of Apple AirPods? This is the Amazon Prime Deal for you – but be quick!

Decent Apple deals are traditionally few and far between during the Amazon Prime Day sale, but this is an excellent exception. We gushed over the Apple AirPods (3rd generation) in our review, awarding them five stars as well as a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award – and they’re now just £129, down from an average of £170. That makes them the lowest price they’ve ever been on Amazon.

As always, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this offer, if you aren’t already a subscriber. Luckily, the retail giant is offering a free 30-day trial that you can sign up for via this link.

The third-generation AirPods are a major improvement over previous models. They feature larger drivers, support for Apple’s adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. The design is more comfortable, ensuring they can be worn all day without discomfort. Additionally, they offer sweat resistance, automatic pausing and improved battery life, with six hours of listening time and 24 hours with the charging case.

In our original review, expert Jonathan Bray praised the AirPods for their superb sound quality, enhanced functionality and usability. They outperform many competitors, especially for iPhone owners, making them the best standard AirPods yet.

In addition to their excellent sound quality, they offer easy setup and seamless switching between Apple devices. The new skin-detect sensors improve playback accuracy, while the force sensor on the stem allows for easy control of music and calls. The MagSafe charging case is convenient too, aligning perfectly with MagSafe chargers for faster and more efficient charging.

What’s more, the integration of the AirPods with Siri allows for hands-free control, and the robust Find My network support makes it easier to locate misplaced AirPods.

This deal will only last until the end of Amazon Prime Day at midnight on Wednesday 17 July, so make sure you get in there quickly to take advantage of the lowest-ever price on these award-winning Apple headphones.