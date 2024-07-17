These Shokz bone-conduction headphones are the BEST we’ve tested and are cheaper than ever for Amazon Prime Day

We garlanded the Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones with five stars and now they’re at a rock-bottom price for Amazon Prime Day

The annual Amazon Prime Day fiesta is back and we’ve been scouring the retail giant’s website for the very best offers for our readers. This is one of them: the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone-conduction headphones, which we gave five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, have dropped to £109 from an average price of £160. This whopping saving makes them the cheapest they’ve ever been on the site.

Keep in mind that you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of the discount, but don’t fret if you haven’t already signed up for a subscription because the company is offering a free, 30-day trial that you can access via this link.

View deal at Amazon

As our resident audio expert explained in our full review, the Shokz OpenRun Pro stand out for their class-leading audio, impressive battery life and quick charging capabilities. Featuring the latest TurboPitch bone-conduction technology, these headphones provide superior audio quality with reduced sound leakage, and have been designed for maximum comfort during extended use.

So, how much more juice do you get? The battery life has been significantly enhanced, now offering up to ten hours of playback, and the quick charge feature is perfect for those who just don’t (or can’t) stop. The headphones also come with a sturdy hard-shell carrying case, which makes them even more suitable for life on the go.

What’s more, the OpenRun Pro are IP55 water-resistant, making them suitable for working out in various weather conditions. They have intuitive controls that are easy to use, allowing you to manage calls, music, and voice assistants seamlessly. The lightweight titanium frame ensures durability while maintaining flexibility for a comfortable fit.

View deal at Amazon

The only problem is that this deal will expire very soon – at midnight on Wednesday 17 July, to be precise – so make sure you get there as soon as possible to supercharge your workouts.