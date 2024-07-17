The Sony earbuds were already great value, but now they’ve crashed to their best price EVER for Prime Day

Sony's WF-C500 headphones boast amazing sound quality and customisation options for their price – which is now even lower for Prime Day

In our Sony WF-C500 review, we asked if they were the best wireless earbuds you could buy for under £60. Now that Amazon has sliced off another £20 to take these true wireless earbuds to £40, we’ve got a new question: will we see a better audio deal this Amazon Prime Day?

Our expert tester Matt Reed raved about the WF-C500’s excellent sound quality, companion app and affordable price, giving the earbuds four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award. It’s no surprise that Amazon rarely discounts them, so this 33% off Prime Day deal is one of the best bargains we’ve seen. It’s likely to sell out before the sale ends at midnight on Wednesday 17 July, so grab it while you can.

Did the Sony WF-C500 earbuds get a good review?

we gave the Sony WF-C500 four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award. The Sony WF-C500 also feature in our roundup of the best wireless earbuds as the best budget earbuds, even at their full price.

What’s so good about the Sony WF-C500 earbuds?

Sound quality is paramount with earbuds, and the Sony WR-C500’s crisp, well-balanced sound belies their modest price tag. Our tester admitted that their soundstage isn’t enormous but found that the buds can handle detailed sonic palettes and tub-thumping bass notes equally well.

We loved the array of customisation options that let you tweak the WR-C500’s sound to suit you. In the Sony Headphones Connect companion app you’ll find a graphic equaliser, immersive 360 Reality Audio configuration, Bluetooth connection quality adjustments and access to Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) technology, plus firmware updates and usage tracking.

The case holds ten hours of juice and takes three hours to fully charge, with the earbuds offering up to ten hours of audio playback from two-and-a-half hours on charge. A voice prompt states remaining battery life every time you switch on the buds, which proved handy when our tester was heading out for a listening session, but you can switch it off if you prefer.

Are there any disadvantages to this Sony WF-C500 deal?

The Sony WF-C500 are Sony’s entry-level true wireless earbuds and as such forgo a number of the bells and whistles found on their flagship WF-1000XM4. For example, the lack of any form of noise cancellation may be a dealbreaker for some, and there’s also no support for simultaneous connections via Bluetooth multipoint.

Codec support is limited to SBC and AAC, which isn’t surprising given how much the WF-C500 cost.

There’s no wireless charging option – to top up the case, you’ll need to use a USB-C cable.

How have the Sony WF-C500 earbuds’ price changed over time on Amazon?

When we reviewed the Sony WF-C500 earbuds they retailed for £60, although Amazon has sold them for as much as £90.

Their average price on Amazon over the past couple of years is £54.

In a rare cut to below £50, Amazon reduced the Sony WF-C500 to £41 for a single day last December. Today’s £40 price tag is the lowest ever.

