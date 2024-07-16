The five-star Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones are the cheapest they’ve ever been this Prime Day

We’re big fans of the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones, which are at an all-time low of £49 for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here again and we’ve sifted through (quite literally) thousands of deals to find you the very best offers. This is one of them: the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones, which our resident audio expert Andy White gave five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, are now available for just £49, down from an average of £66. That makes them the cheapest they’ve ever been on the website.

Bear in mind that you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to make the most of the deal. If you haven’t already signed up, fret not: the company is offering a free, 30-day trial that you can cancel at any time – click on this link to get started.

View deal at Amazon

As we explained in our full Anker Soundcore Life Q30 review, these headphones boast several standout features. They offer three levels of active noise cancellation (ANC) tailored for different environments: Transport, Indoor and Outdoor. Additionally, their hi-res audio certification ensures superior sound quality, while the Soundcore app provides 22 EQ presets and an eight-band graphic equaliser for customisation. We were particularly impressed with their 40-hour battery life with ANC on and up to 60 hours without it.

They handle low-end frequencies impressively and offer a highly customisable sound profile through the Soundcore app. Despite their budget appearance, they provide comfort with a lightweight design and well-padded earcups. The build quality, while not premium, is solid for the price, featuring soft protein leather earcups and a flexible headband for added durability and comfort during prolonged use.

Additional features include a Transparency mode, allowing you to hear ambient sounds without removing the headphones, and NFC pairing for quick connections with compatible devices. The foldable design makes them easy to carry, and they come with a hard-shell travel case.

View deal at Amazon

You’ll need to get in there as soon as possible, though, because this Anker Soundcore Life Q30 deal will expire at midnight on Wednesday 17 July, which is when the curtain falls on the Amazon Prime Day sale.