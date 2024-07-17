The Beats Fit Pro headphones get rare price cut for Amazon Prime Day

Looking for a pair of everyday wireless earbuds? Look no further than this Amazon Prime Day deal on the Beats Fit Pro. Down from an average price of £173, you can now buy the Beats Fit Pro earbuds for only £150. You’ll want to be quick, though, as this deal is set to expire at the end of Prime Day on the 17 July, at midnight.

However, keep in mind that you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal. If you haven’t already signed up, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial that can be cancelled at any time. You can follow this link to get started.

Did the Beats Fit Pro get a good review?

In our Beats Fit Pro review, we awarded the Beats Fit Pro four out of five stars.

It also earned the Expert Reviews Recommended award.

What’s so good about the Beats Fit Pro?

Our audio expert Edward Munn praised the excellent sound quality and noise-cancelling features. This makes it an excellent choice to rival the Apple AirPods.

They also have a unique, winged design that is comfortable to wear.

If you’re an Apple user, you can also access features such as shared listening and full spatial audio support.

Rated IPX4, this makes them a great choice for sweaty workouts or going out in the rain.

Are there any disadvantages to this Beats Fit Pro deal?

As with most Beats earphones, there aren’t many customisation options for the way they look.

The case itself can be a bit fiddly, and we found it difficult to open in a hurry.

We also found that the sound can be on the bassier side, with no option to change the EQ in the accompanying mobile app.

This isn’t the cheapest the Beats Fit Pro headphones have ever been – although it’s not far off. They were £149 during Black Friday and stayed at that price for around a month.

How has the Beats Fit Pro’s price changed over time on Amazon?

The average price of the Beats Fit Pro on Amazon is £173, so this Prime Day price of £150 is £23 below average.

When we first reviewed the Beats Fit Pro, they were priced at £199.

Where can I find more headphones deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

