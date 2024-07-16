Get five-star Beats headphones for UNDER £50

Our reviewer was amazed by the sound quality of these Beats Flex earphones at full price, and they're now heavily discounted for Prime Day

Beats headphones don’t come cheap, and even on Amazon Prime Day you won’t get much change from £200 for one of these Dr Dre products. There’s one exception, though: the superb wireless Beats Flex earphones, down from their average Amazon price of £57 to just £45 for Prime Day.

Given their excellent value even at their full retail price of £70, it’s no surprise that our expert Edward Munn gave the Beats Flex the maximum five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award when he tested them. Their sound quality, auto-pause function and battery life belie their affordable price tag, and they’re now an absolute steal but they’re already selling out.

The black earphones are no longer available at the time of writing, and the blue, light grey and yellow options are likely to sell out before Prime Day ends at midnight on Wednesday 17 July, so get in there before they all disappear.

Just keep in mind that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to benefit – you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

View deal at Amazon

Did the Beats Flex earphones get a good review?

In our testing , we gave the Beats Flex five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award.

The Beats Flex are our pick for “best wireless earphones” in our roundup of the best headphones you can buy.

The Beats Flex also feature in our roundup of the best wired headphones , even though the only “wire” they have is the one that connects one earbud to the other.

What’s so good about the Beats Flex earphones?

Sound quality is the most impressive feature of the Beats Flex, according to our tester. His expectations were limited, but he was amazed by their balanced, neutral sound with much more detail and spaciousness than you’d normally get in Bluetooth headphones costing less than £70. “I’ve not heard anything quite like it in a pair of headphones at this price,” he said.

Our tester found them exceptionally comfortable to wear for extended periods, and liked that the earbuds are magnetic so they lock together around your neck when not in use. They even pause the audio automatically when clipped together, then play again when you pull them apart.

Battery life is impressive, with up to 12 hours of playback when fully charged and 1hr 30mins of use from a quick ten-minute charge when the battery gets low.

Connectivity is also good. Beats Flex are billed as a Class 1 Bluetooth device, meaning they’ll deliver a range of at least 20 metres, and our tester confirmed this by wandering around the house fully connected to the music from his phone downstairs.

Beats Flex earphones come with Apple’s W1 chip for seamless pairing with iPhones and iPads, but they also pair with Pixel, Samsung and other Android phones just like any other Bluetooth earphones. You can also download the Beats mobile app to enable faster pairing, check battery status and install firmware updates.

View deal at Amazon

Are there any disadvantages to this Beats Flex deal?

Beats Flex don’t come with any waterproofing. Most runners and walkers won’t need it, but the earphones may not work as well as you’d like when you get caught in the rain or perspire heavily.

The Beats Flex deliver excellent-quality sound, but their bass won’t shake you to your core. They lack the dynamism and liveliness of more workout-orientated headphones such as the Adidas RPD-01, at least until they’re turned up very loud.

The Beats Flex come with Apple’s W1 pairing chip, so it’s odd that they charge via USB-C only and not via a Lightning connector. That means you’ll need an extra charger if you’re an iPhone user.

View deal at Amazon

How have the Beats Flex earphones’ price changed over time on Amazon?

When we reviewed the Beats Flex they retailed for £56, although Amazon has sold them for as much as £70.

Their average price on Amazon over the past two years is £57.

The Beats Flex were discounted even further to £39 for a couple of days last December, and may be that cheap again this Black Friday. But we think today’s £45 deal is worth snapping up if you’re in the market for excellent-quality Bluetooth earphones right now.

Where can I find more wireless earbud deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

We spend hours trawling Amazon during Prime Day to bring you the best deals on our favourite products. Read this article for more info on how we choose the best audio kit and other products.

View deal at Amazon