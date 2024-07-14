Get a stellar saving on the five-star Sony WF-C700N earbuds this Amazon Prime Day

Our expert gave the Sony WF-C700N earbuds a full five stars out of five and they’re substantially cheaper for Amazon Prime Day

Audiophiles, rejoice! Here’s a brilliant Amazon Prime Day deal for you: the Sony WF-C700N earbuds, which were worthy recipients of five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, are now available for £70, which is down from their average price of £89 on the website.

As with all of the offers this Amazon Prime Day, you’ll need to be a Prime member to access the delicious savings. However, the retail behemoth is serving up a free, 30-day trial, which you can access by clicking on this link.

As our expert Matt Reed wrote in our original Sony WF-C700N review, the earbuds are known for their effective noise cancellation, detailed sound and user-friendly features. With Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, they support multipoint pairing and come with a customisable equaliser. The addition of active noise cancellation at this price point is particularly impressive, making these earbuds a very strong contender in the sub-£100 range.

Despite their affordable price, the WF-C700N earbuds offer high-quality audio, a comfortable fit and various customisable options through the Sony Headphones Connect app. They include features such as 360 Reality Audio and adaptive sound control, making the listening experience even more immersive.

Battery life is another strong point, with up to ten hours of playback on a single charge and an additional ten hours from the charging case. The earbuds are also rated IPX4 for water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and light rain.

In our in-depth review, we highlighted the earbuds’ excellent balance of bass, mids, and treble, delivering a rich audio experience. The noise cancellation is effective enough to block out background noise in busy environments, making them ideal for commuting or working in noisy spaces. Additionally, the lightweight design and comfortable fit make them perfect for extended use.

This limited-time Amazon Prime Day offer is a golden opportunity to grab the Sony WF-C700N earbuds for a lot less. Just make sure you get in there before the end of the sale at midnight on Wednesday 17 July.