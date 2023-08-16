Shokz OpenFit review: For the few, not the many but at its lowest price ever this Black Friday

In-ear battery life clocks in at around seven hours when listening at 50% volume, with a further three full charges in the case bringing the total up to 28 hours. There’s no wireless charging, but five minutes on charge yields around an hour of listening time.

You can get accurate battery readings for both the earbuds and the charging case in the Shokz app. Here, you’ll also find a customisable five-band graphic equaliser, including Standard, Vocal, Bass Boost and Treble Boost presets, as well as customisation options for the touch controls.

By default, a double-tap on either earbud plays or pauses your music. This command is locked on the left bud but you can assign track skipping or voice assistant activation to the right bud instead should you wish. If you don’t tinker with the settings, pressing and holding the right bud skips to the next song, with the same action on the left bud skipping back a track. Again, you can change this in the app to incorporate volume adjustment or voice assistant controls if desired.

READ NEXT: Best running headphones

Shokz OpenFit review: What do they do well?

The OpenFit are the first Shokz headphones to use its proprietary “DirectPitch” technology, which channels the audio from 18 x 11mm dynamic drivers directly into your ear canals. The idea is that this enhances audio quality while minimising sound leakage. The latter proved hit and miss during testing but the technology delivers when it comes to audio performance.

Kicking off my shock-themed playlist with AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck”, I was treated to the OpenFit’s effective stereo separation; the right bud opened proceedings with a tight guitar riff, before the faint chanting, and eventually beating drums, joined in on both sides. By the time Brian Johnson’s lead vocals dropped in, a respectable, if not cavernous, soundstage had been established, with enough space to keep the crashing cymbals and whining guitars from bleeding into one another.