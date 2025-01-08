CES 2025: New Samsung TVs and soundbars to support Eclipsa Audio, a potential rival to Dolby Atmos

Tech giant Samsung is bolstering the audio performance of its 2025 AV range with support for Eclipsa Audio, a new spatial sound format developed in partnership with Google.

The Korean brand announced the move at CES this week, but details about the 3D sound technology were relatively thin on the ground. We do know that the tech will be available across Samsung’s latest TV lineup, which spans from entry-level Crystal UHD sets to eye-wateringly expensive Neo QLED 8K options, as well as on its new soundbars.

