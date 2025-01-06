CES 2025: Samsung unveils Galaxy Book5 and Book5 360 powered by latest Intel chips

The juggernaut that is CES has begun to roll through with new chips from Intel and a swathe of accompanying laptop announcements. The biggest we’ve seen so far is Samsung’s unveiling of the Galaxy Book5 Pro and the company’s low-cost 2-in-1 convertible Galaxy Book5 360.

Three models have been announced in total – the 14in and 16in Galaxy Book 5Pro and the 15in Book5 360 – and all come with the latest Intel Core Ultra 200 (Series 2) CPUs inside.

These are essentially faster versions of the Series 1 chips unveiled by Intel at IFA in Berlin last year, meaning faster performance cores, faster efficiency cores, a big leap forward for graphics performance and – of course – better AI performance courtesy of a boosted on-chip NPU (neural processing unit) with 47 TOPs of processing power.

Specifications, prices, release dates

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro

14in or 16in Dynamic Super AMOLED 2X (18-120Hz VRR, 500 nits, 120% DCI-P3 colours)

12-core (14-thread) Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) CPU

16GB RAM

512GB or 1TB SSD

63Wh (14in) or 76Wh (16in) battery, with up to 25 hours battery life

Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7

Dimensions: 312 x 224 x 11.8mm (14in); 355 x 250 x 12.5mm (16in)

Weight: 1.23kg (14in); 1.56kg (16kg)

1.23kg (14in); 1.56kg (16kg) Price: from £1,499 inc VAT

from £1,499 inc VAT Availability: Pre-order on 22 January, on general sale 7 February 2025

Samsung Galaxy Book5 360

15.6in AMOLED touchscreen (60Hz, 500 nits, 120% DCI-P3 colours)

12-core (14-thread) Intel Core Ultra 5/7 (Series 2) CPU

16GB RAM

2566GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD

68Wh battery

Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7

Dimensions: 355 x 228 x 13.7mm

355 x 228 x 13.7mm Weight: 1.46kg

1.46kg Price: from £1,249 inc VAT

from £1,249 inc VAT Availability: Pre-order on 22 January, on general sale 7 February 2025

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro laptops will come equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 7 chips with 12 cores and 14 threads (Samsung hasn’t specified whether this is the 265U or the 255U, although there isn’t that much between them). This is backed by 16GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage.

Customers looking to purchase a Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 will get the choice of either a Core Ultra 5 or Core Ultra 7 Processor (again which specific model isn’t clear just yet), 16GB of RAM and either a 256GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD.