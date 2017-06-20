Best electric heater 2024: Get fast, reliable and affordable warmth

The more significant issue is running costs. A 2kW heater uses 2kW of electricity running at full pelt, meaning if you pay the average £0.27 per kilowatt/hour for electricity, it could cost you nearly £0.54 an hour to run. That’s at full blast, of course, and with the heat settings dialled down and an effective thermostat running, it shouldn’t be so expensive, as the heater will only kick in when the temperature drops below your setting.

To put this into perspective, with current energy prices, the average gas-fired boiler costs around £1.78 to £2.40 an hour to heat a whole house. However, with the thermostat at sensible levels and decent insulation, it shouldn’t be doing so continuously, so actual costs will be lower. An efficient electric heater makes sense when it comes to keeping one room warm for a few hours, but once you’re running multiple heaters or warming a larger space, you need to ensure that your heaters aren’t costing more than they would to run your boiler.

What are the most efficient heaters?

If you’re looking for a heater that won’t use much power and helps cut costs on energy bills, your best bet is a halogen heater, a convection heater or an oil-filled radiator, particularly if they have effective thermostat controls. The ideal is to find a heater that maintains a constant temperature without running at full tilt at all times. Fan heaters are more expensive to run but can heat up a room faster. However, if that room is poorly insulated or draughty you’ll find you’re turning on for another blast more often, driving up the running costs.

Are there any other features I should look out for?

The thermostat is the key one, as it’s crucial for keeping the room at a decent heat – not too hot, not too cold – and saving energy (and money) by turning the heater off when that level’s reached. Frost protection can be a useful feature for conservatories or utility rooms, as it means you can use the heater there and it will run at a minimal level, dishing out just enough heat to keep the temperature north of zero.

Some heaters come with a timer to switch them on just for the evening, say, while others have a temperature display or a remote control. A few heaters are even introducing Wi-Fi connectivity and smart controls, so you can activate and control your heater using an app – or even Alexa voice commands.

With a cold-air setting, the heater can act like a fan in hot weather, although the usefulness of such a feature varies. Finally, watch out for safety features such as tilt protection or a safety cut-out, which could prevent the heater overheating or causing a fire if it’s knocked over.

