The best tumble dryers in 2024: Our expert picks

The best budget tumble dryer

Beko DTKCE80021W | ~£269

Capacity: 8kg | Energy rating: B | Noise: 66dB | Type: Condenser | Warranty: 2 years parts and labour

Running costs (estimated): £1.36 per full load | £212 per year (156 loads)

This great-value tumble dryer from Beko has lots to recommend it. Simple controls mean that don’t have to delve into the instruction manual every time you want to switch it on, and it has drying programmes for every type of load, from towels to delicates.

As it’s a condenser dryer, water is collected in a tank that pulls out of the drawer at the top. You’ll need to empty it after most drying cycles, but it’s easy to remove and empty.

We think that the 8kg capacity is spacious enough for most households, but you will struggle with the largest items – king-size duvets will be too much of a squeeze, for instance.

Our only other complaint is the energy rating – this is by no means terrible, but it will result in higher energy bills than more energy-efficient models. With an estimated cost of £1.36 per full load, the Beko’s running costs are more than double that of the most efficient models here, which cost around £0.45 per load.

As A+++ -rated dryers tend to cost at least two to three times as much as the Beko, it’s something you need to weigh up carefully. Lighter users will probably find that a cheap B-rated model such as this offers the best value, but heavier users should at least look to the A++ -rated Sharp model here, as the cost of ownership (purchase cost plus energy costs) will balance out over two or three years of usage.