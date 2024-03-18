Ninja Foodi vs Ninja Speedi: Which air frying multi cooker should you buy?

When it comes to kitchen appliances, today’s consumers are spoilt for choice. New models come with ever more handy features, with even the most stripped down Ninja machines equipped to air fry, dehydrate, roast and reheat.

The best air fryers, such as the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone offer multiple functions at friendlier price points and are a good choice if you’re happy to forgo settings like steaming and pressure cooking. If you’re looking for maximum versatility and efficiency, however, the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid Multi Cooker and the Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer are two of the best options in our opinion.

And while we encourage you to check out our other multi cooking favourites, such as the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid or Crock-Pot’s Multi Cooker, in this article we narrow down on the Ninja Foodi and Speedi, comparing price, design, functions and more, to help you choose the best one of the two.

In this article:

Price comparison

Functionality

Design

Accessories

Skip to verdict

READ NEXT: Best dual air fryers

Ninja Foodi vs Ninja Speedi: Which one should you buy?

Ninja Foodi vs Ninja Speedi: Price comparison

At full price, the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 will set you back an eye-watering £300. The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 is hardly more budget friendly however, normally retailing at around £250. Luckily, you can often pick them up on sale from the Ninja website or hunt a deal down on Amazon, where the Foodi and the Speedi have an average price of £246 and £202, respectively. The difference in prices can be attributed to factors such as the Speedi’s smaller capacity (5.7l vs 6l) and slimmer repertoire of cooking functions. Still, compared to the Foodi, the Speedi offers largely similar settings, with the only major difference being the absence of a pressure cooking setting.

Winner – Speedi

Unless pressure cooking is a dealbreaker for you, the Speedi is just that bit better value for money. Largely matching the Foodi’s functions and even offering its own signature Speedi Meals setting, the Speedi is hardly a downgrade. What’s more, with only a small difference in capacity, if price is your priority, the Speedi is the better choice.