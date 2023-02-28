How to clean an air fryer: Our top tips and tricks

How often should you clean an air fryer?

Expert tips:

Wash air fryer baskets after every use

Clean the interior and coil of your unit

Manufacturers recommend cleaning an air fryer’s heating element and non-removable parts roughly once a month

While 57% of UK air fryer owners clean their appliance after every use according to our survey, nearly a third of respondents said they clean their appliance once a week or less. Gen Z are among the worst offenders in this respect, with just 30% of 18-24 year olds cleaning their air fryer after every use, compared to 73% of people aged 55 and over. Perhaps unsurprisingly, men also proved slightly less likely than women to give their air fryer a clean after every use.

We recommend you stick with the majority in this instance and give your air fryer and any associated peripherals a clean after every use. Small crumbs, grease and general grime build up in your basket after each use and can sometimes be hard to spot on the darkly coloured interiors of your air fryer. Though your basket or plate may look clean after a simple cook, multiple uses without cleaning can cause dirt to bake on or burn, making future cleans more difficult, negatively impacting the flavour of your food and even potentially damaging your air fryer’s non-stick coating.

More rarely, you’ll want to clean the interior and heating coil of your unit, as internal build-ups can impact the performance of your air fryer and potentially shorten its lifespan. Most manufacturers recommend cleaning an air fryer’s heating element and non-removable parts roughly once a month.

How to clean an air fryer basket:

The basket and drip plates of your air fryer are the parts that come into direct contact with food, and therefore, will need the most regular cleaning. There are a few ways to do this, but here’s what we recommend to keep them in top condition.

1. If you’ve just finished using your air fryer, allow it to cool completely before starting your clean.

2. Once your air fryer has cooled, turn the unit off at the wall and take out all removable parts.

3. If your air fryer has dishwasher-safe parts, you can add them to your dishwasher for its regular cycle. You should be aware, however, that the high temperatures and astringent chemicals present in dishwashers may strip your basket’s non-stick coating over time. If you do want to use your dishwasher, be sure to use the top rack, as it is further from the heating element and therefore will be more gentle on your air fryer’s parts.

4. To wash by hand, we recommend using warm water and washing-up liquid, wiping down flat surfaces with a soft sponge and using a soft-bristled brush for any troublesome nooks and crannies.

5. Once your basket and peripherals are clean, rinse and dry thoroughly before returning them to the main unit.