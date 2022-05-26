Best grill: Enjoy speedy, low-fat meals with these electric tabletop grills

Thick steaks, pieces of chicken and delicate fish are all prone to being over or under-cooked on a grill. However, the Tefal Optigrill Elite aims to change that. Described as an intelligent health grill, it boasts a sensor that adjusts the grilling time to the thickness of the food. There’s a whopping 12 programmes: from bacon to burgers, a manual mode and you can even grill from frozen. Its “refill” option is handy, meaning you can cook the same food in batches without resetting and there’s even a recipe book to get you started.

Preheating takes between four to seven minutes. This adds to overall cooking time but means that when you do add food, the grill predicts how long it will take to cook, so you can prepare other dishes while you wait. We tested the grill with chicken and asparagus. It predicted 28 minutes for thick breasts, which we felt was too long – they were cooked through after 18 minutes. Four vegetable programmes were on offer for the asparagus. We chose aubergine, which cooked for six minutes. This wasn’t quite enough, and it needed a couple of minutes more on manual. Despite this, it worked well manually and cooked our steak to the perfect rareness level, so it’s just a matter of preference and playing around with the settings.

One frustration is that there’s no cancel button to switch between programmes – you have to remove the food to reset it or flick it off at the socket. There are plenty of pros, though. A robust build quality, a deep drip tray, incredibly easy cleaning and enough space for a family meal.

Key specs – Size: 36.3 x 34.1 x 18cm (WDH); Variable temperature: Yes, plus 12 programmes; Plates: Removable; Dishwasher safe: Yes