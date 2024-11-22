We’ve spotted two fantastic deals on Bose noise-cancelling headphones, but there’s one deal you should avoid

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and QuietComfort Earbuds are cheap right now but the QuietComfort SC ‘deal’ isn’t much of a discount

There’s one main reason we regularly recommend Bose headphones here at Expert Reviews and it’s because the brand’s products deliver consistently superb noise-cancelling. In fact, Bose is the company that originally popularised the technology; it was making ANC headphones before many modern headphone brands existed.

The trouble is, most of its products sit firmly in the premium category and stay there – which is why Black Friday is an excellent time to look out for discounts. And sure enough, Amazon has come up trumps this Black Friday, with a couple of impressive price cuts:

The Bose QuiteComfort Ultra Headphones have been reduced from their launch price of £450 to a far more affordable £299

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024), meanwhile, have seen the price fall from £180 to a tempting £130

These aren’t just any old Bose headphones, either. They’re the very latest in the Bose headphone range. Launched in 2024, they both deliver excellent sound quality and superb active noise cancelling.

In our review of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, audio expert Simon Lucas said: “Sound quality is very impressive in stereo [and] When it comes to dealing with external distractions … Bose remains a master.”

He criticised the high launch price, and rightly so. Asking £450 for any pair of headphones is becoming more common, but we think it’s a bit rich for a pair of headphones that can’t match the looks or build of Apple’s AirPods Max. At the discounted price of £299, however, they’re far more tempting and we probably would have awarded them more than the fairly standard 4/5 rating they originally achieved.

However, we think that the best deal we’ve seen so far on any headphones is currently on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, which Andy White said “do a very good job of attenuating sound in your environment” in his recent review and lavished praise on the Bose’s microphone quality in particular. These are great headphones for voice and video calls, and the sound quality is both detailed and engaging.

You may have also noticed that there’s also a Black Friday ‘deal’ on the Bose QuietComfort SC headphones, with an apparent price reduction of 45%, from £340 to £176. But not all is as it seems: this price isn’t all that different from the average price of around £190.

There’s nothing wrong with the headphones themselves. They deliver effective noise-cancelling, sound quality is decent and they’re exceptionally comfortable to wear. However, as you’ll only be saving £20 or so, you might want to opt for a more expensive pair of headphones at a bigger discount.

