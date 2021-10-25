Best HDMI cable 2024: Perfect cables for picture quality and reliability
These trusted HDMI cables ensure you get the highest resolutions and frame rates
HDMI is everywhere. It’s a versatile standard that connects TVs, projectors, Blu-ray players, media streamers, set-top-boxes, gaming consoles, home cinema systems and more.
But not all HDMI cables are the same. While you can connect any TV to any source using a standard cable, not all cables are guaranteed to handle the latest high-resolution, high-frame-rate media experiences. Cheaply made connectors may also lead to a glitchy picture.
At the bottom of this page you’ll find our buying guide to choosing the perfect HDMI cable for you – or, read on for our pick of the best HDMI cables to ensure an immersive cinema-quality experience, with options to suit all budgets and setups.
Best HDMI cable: At a glance
|Best budget HDMI 2.0 cable
|AmazonBasics Braided HDMI (~£4.79)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best value 8K cable
|TrueHQ Ultra High Speed (~£16)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best future-proof 8K HDMI cable
|KabelDirekt 8K HDMI 2.1 Cable (~£13)
|Check price at Amazon
The best HDMI cables for 2024
1. AmazonBasics Braided HDMI: Best budget HDMI 2.0 cable
Price when reviewed: £4.79 (0.9m) | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… everyday video connections
- Not so great for… next-generation ultra-high-resolution media
Amazon’s own-brand HDMI cable covers all your basic HDMI needs at a wallet-friendly price. We love its tough feel, with a braided sleeve and well-reinforced connectors that will protect it from kinks and yanks. That ensures a reliable connection between HDMI 2.0 screens and sources, not to mention 4K AV receivers and soundbars using ARC.
Thanks to its flexibility and relatively compact connectors, it’s one of the easier HDMI cables to install, particularly if you’re using side-facing ports, and we’re also quite taken by the stylish black-and-blue braiding. It’s not rated for HDMI 2.1 sources, so it isn’t ideal for 8K video or ultra-smooth 4K 120Hz footage – but it will probably be many years before those standards are widespread. In the meantime, this is a brilliant, very affordable cable.
Key specs – Category: 3; Max bandwidth: 18Gbits/sec; Max supported resolution: 4K@60Hz; Cable type: Nylon braided; Lengths available: 0.9m to 7.6m
2. Lindy Black Line High Speed Cable: Best HDMI 2.0 cable for short runs
Price when reviewed: From £5.86 (0.5m) | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… neat short-run connections
- Not so great for… future-proofing
With its slimline PVC jacketed cable and compact Nickel-plated connectors, the Lindy Black Line isn’t much to look at – but we love the price, and it’s also really flexible, so you’ll have no problem snaking it around corners or around furniture.
What it’s particularly good for though is short runs, as it comes in convenient 0.5m and 1m lengths that won’t leave reels of loose cabling dangling behind your appliances. We’ve found these shorter lengths ideal for TV cabinets where games consoles, media streamers, set-top-boxes and AV receivers all sit together in close proximity.
For longer stretches you might prefer something more robust, and if your TV is capable of going beyond the HDMI 2.0 standard then it might make sense to invest in a cable that will handle higher resolutions and frame rates. As a neat, low-cost interconnect cable, however, this is one of our favourites.
Key specs – Category: 3; Max bandwidth: 18Gbits/sec; Max supported resolution: 4K@60Hz; Cable type: Triple-shielded PVC; Lengths available: 0.5m to 5m
3. LinkUp HDMI 4K Cable Ultra HD: Best HDMI cable for flexibility
Price when reviewed: From £20 (1.8m) | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… secure connections in awkward spaces
- Not so great for… tight budgets
It’s a bit more expensive than other cables, but LinkUp’s Ultra HD 360-degree cable wins us over with an ingenious design. Not only can the top section be flipped up for a right-angled connection, it also rotates through 180-degrees. This makes it perfect for side-facing sockets, wall-mounted screens and anywhere where you might struggle to fit a regular straight cable.
As well as being uniquely flexible this a high-quality cable, with a thick PVC jacket, ample shielding and solidly built connectors. It’s our top choice for tight spaces – or, if you’re happy to pay a little more for additional future-proofing, LinkUp also sells a Category 3 (8K) Ultra version.
Key specs – Category: 3; Max bandwidth: 18Gbits/sec; Max supported resolution: 4K@60Hz; Cable type: Triple-shielded, double braided; Lengths available: 1.8m to 7.6m
4. KabelDirekt 8K HDMI 2.1 Cable: Best future-proof 8K cable
Price when reviewed: From £13(1m) | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… top frame rates and resolutions at minimal cost
- Not so great for… tricky spaces that need a compact connector
Looking for a next-generation HDMI cable for your high-end TV or 4K projector? This KabelDirekt cable supports the full range of resolutions and frame rates for a very low price. Even if you don’t have an 8K screen to run it with, KabelDirekt has had the cable tested and certified to prove that it will support 120Hz gaming on your Xbox Series X or PS5.
It’s an extremely solid cable, with a robust PVC jacket and plenty of reinforcement where the cable meets the chunky plug. That can make it a little more difficult to work with in tight spaces than some of the other cables in this lineup, but the rock-solid assembly gives us confidence that it’s built to last. It also comes in a selection of colours – at the time of writing the blue/black option is the cheapest – and a huge range of lengths from 15cm to 20m, so you’ve got options no matter how your home cinema setup is laid out.
Key specs – Category: 3 (8K); Max bandwidth: 48Gbits/sec; Max supported resolution: 8K@60Hz, 4K@120Hz; Cable type: Triple-shielded PVC; Lengths available: 0.15m to 20m
5. TrueHQ Ultra High Speed: Best value 8K cable
Price when reviewed: From £16 (2m) | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… a solid but affordable HDMI 2.1 connection
- Not so great for… basic roles that don’t need an 8K-ready cable
You can pay a lot for a big-brand HDMI 2.1 cable, but TrueHQ offers a high-quality cable at a fair price. It comes in 2m and 3m lengths and is tested and certified for Category 3/Ultra applications, meaning it should cover your 4K, 120Hz consoles now and your 8K screen in the future.
Its moulded alloy plugs and gold-plated connectors feel reassuringly well made, and the braided cable is flexible without feeling insubstantial, making it relatively easy to get in and out of place. We also like the included Velcro cable ties, which let you conveniently pack it away or loop up any excess flex. For sheer value alone, this 8K cable is hard to beat.
Key specs – Category: 3 (8K); Max bandwidth: 48Gbits/sec; Max supported resolution: 8K@60Hz, 4K@120Hz; Cable type: Triple-shielded, double braided; Lengths available: 2m, 3m
How to choose the best HDMI cable for yo
What should you look for in an HDMI cable?
Don’t waste your money on “premium” HDMI cables that boast special materials, gold-plated contacts or proprietary shielding technology. Such refinements might have some value for analogue cables, as they can reduce interference and signal degradation, but they’re of no benefit to an all-digital HDMI connection: see our HDMI mythbuster for more information.
That doesn’t mean that all HDMI cables are the same. There are a few different standards (or categories) that define a cable’s data bandwidth – which in turn determines which resolutions and features the cable can support.
The original Category 1 cables were certified for 4.95Gbits/sec, which was enough for 1080i or 720p video. Category 2 (or “High Speed”) cables take the bandwidth up to 10.2Gbits/sec, enabling them to handle 1080p video at 60Hz, or 4K video at 30Hz.
Nowadays, most cables support Category 3 (also known as “Premium”), which can reach 18Gbits/sec and support 4K video at 60Hz; these cables also have the bandwidth to support 10-bit “deep” colour, as used by 4K Blu-ray players and 4K HDR consoles. The highest-spec Category 3 (8K) “Ultra” cables can carry 4K at 120Hz or 8K at 60Hz.
The cable categories correspond to the evolving standards used by HDMI devices, so Category 3 cables are sometimes referred to as HDMI 2.0 cables, and Category 3 (8K) cables may be listed as HDMI 2.1.
Depending on your gear and the cable type, an older cable might work with a higher resolution than it’s rated for – but there’s a chance of glitches or blackouts. If you’re buying a new cable today, we’d always recommend buying Category 3, or Category 3 (8K) for the top frame rates and future-proofing.
Does the physical construction of the cable matter?
The design and construction of the cable won’t normally make any difference to your image or sound quality, but it will make it more robust and reliable, and may make it easier to install and run between your screen and source devices.
Again, don’t be deceived by marketing claims. You’ll see some manufacturers touting how tough and resilient their cables are, but that’s usually overkill for a cable that’s likely to spend its entire life hanging quietly behind a TV. Big, tough connectors can also be a nightmare to work with when you’re setting things up, while bulky cables may expose your sockets to unnecessary tension once you have it all plugged in.
Is there anything else worth looking out for?
You may want to look for a “certified” cable, meaning one that’s been tested to ensure it works reliably, and supports all the expected resolutions and gaming/AV features. With cheap, uncertified cables there’s an increased chance of problems – however, in most cases, an HDMI cable will either work perfectly or not at all.
If your TV is wall-mounted or crammed into an awkward space, you may also want to look for a 90-degree or swivelling connector, so the cable runs neatly alongside the screen rather than jutting out behind it. Another option is to buy a right-angle HDMI adaptor to go on the end of your chosen cable, although this adds a possible point of failure if the adaptor isn’t well made or doesn’t have a solid, reliable connection at both ends.