Best HDMI cable 2024: Perfect cables for picture quality and reliability

Nowadays, most cables support Category 3 (also known as “Premium”), which can reach 18Gbits/sec and support 4K video at 60Hz; these cables also have the bandwidth to support 10-bit “deep” colour, as used by 4K Blu-ray players and 4K HDR consoles. The highest-spec Category 3 (8K) “Ultra” cables can carry 4K at 120Hz or 8K at 60Hz.

The cable categories correspond to the evolving standards used by HDMI devices, so Category 3 cables are sometimes referred to as HDMI 2.0 cables, and Category 3 (8K) cables may be listed as HDMI 2.1.

Depending on your gear and the cable type, an older cable might work with a higher resolution than it’s rated for – but there’s a chance of glitches or blackouts. If you’re buying a new cable today, we’d always recommend buying Category 3, or Category 3 (8K) for the top frame rates and future-proofing.

Does the physical construction of the cable matter?

The design and construction of the cable won’t normally make any difference to your image or sound quality, but it will make it more robust and reliable, and may make it easier to install and run between your screen and source devices.

Again, don’t be deceived by marketing claims. You’ll see some manufacturers touting how tough and resilient their cables are, but that’s usually overkill for a cable that’s likely to spend its entire life hanging quietly behind a TV. Big, tough connectors can also be a nightmare to work with when you’re setting things up, while bulky cables may expose your sockets to unnecessary tension once you have it all plugged in.

Is there anything else worth looking out for?

You may want to look for a “certified” cable, meaning one that’s been tested to ensure it works reliably, and supports all the expected resolutions and gaming/AV features. With cheap, uncertified cables there’s an increased chance of problems – however, in most cases, an HDMI cable will either work perfectly or not at all.

If your TV is wall-mounted or crammed into an awkward space, you may also want to look for a 90-degree or swivelling connector, so the cable runs neatly alongside the screen rather than jutting out behind it. Another option is to buy a right-angle HDMI adaptor to go on the end of your chosen cable, although this adds a possible point of failure if the adaptor isn’t well made or doesn’t have a solid, reliable connection at both ends.

