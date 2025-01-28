Philips’ new OLED+, OLED, Mini LED and QD LED TV models make their Barcelona bow

It comes with a four-sided Ambilight LED array, a 2.1-channel 70W audio system and can hit a claimed peak brightness of 3,700cd/m2. The Philips OLED+950 will be available in 65in and 77in screen sizes when it launches in September.

The Philips OLED+910 uses the same panel technology but is powered by a single-engine version of the ninth-gen P5 AI chip found in the OLED+950 and incorporates a 3.1-channel integrated sound system created by Bowers & Wilkins. It’s launching slightly earlier than the OLED+950, and will be available in 55in as well as 65in and 77in when it’s released in June.

Both models run the Google TV operating system and receive various gaming upgrades courtesy of an update to Philips Game Bar, which is now able to automatically apply settings for games you’ve saved customised profiles for.

Below the OLED+ series models in the range are two less advanced OLED TVs, a pair of Mini LED models and a basic quantum dot LED model. The Philips OLED810 and Philips OLED760 are the successors to models we reviewed last year (the Philips OLED809 and Philips OLED759). The former uses the ninth-generation P5 AI processor, a “higher-output” OLED EX panel and will launch in 42in, 48in, 55in, 65in and 77in screen sizes in June. Like the models mentioned above, it runs Google TV. The step-down OLED760 also gets an OLED EX panel but is powered by an older chip (the seventh-generation P5 AI) and relies on Titan OS for its smarts. That one should be available in May.

On the Mini LED front, you’ve got the Philips MLED950 and Philips MLED910, both of which are also Titan OS models. The MLED950 is due to arrive in September in 65in and 77in screen sizes and features an impressive 4.1-channel audio system along with Ambilight. The mid-range MLED910 is coming in May, with screen sizes ranging from 55in to 85in.

Finally, Philips unveiled the latest iteration of its direct LED model, the Philips PUS9000. The TV the brand likes to refer to as “The One” will be the first of the new lineup to arrive, with a release date scheduled for April. It’s a Titan OS entry and uses a quantum dot LED panel that supports refresh rates of up to 144Hz. There will be six screen sizes available – 43in, 48in, 55in, 65in, 77in and 85in – and the in-built sound setup changes slightly depending on which you go for.

Philips didn’t reveal anything about pricing for its new range of TVs just yet, but we’ll bring that to you as soon as we have it.