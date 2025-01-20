How to get rid of an old TV without sending it to landfill

You’ll be using these services at your own risk and as TVs can’t easily be packaged up and shipped, you’ll likely be relying on someone to come to your address and collect.

If you don’t feel comfortable selling your TV via these avenues, you can look to more reputable companies who will pay you for your used goods. However, they tend to offer you less than what you may be able to get if you sell privately. CEX is one such company that will give you cash or voucher credit for a wide range of tech goods.

You may decide it’s worth taking less money, to guarantee you get paid and there’s no negative blowback.

Another option is trading in your old TV when you go to purchase a new one. Retailers and TV manufacturers sometimes run trade-in offers, where you can get money off a new TV if you hand in your current set.

Alternatively, you can donate your still-functional TV, with many charities accepting donations – the British Heart Foundation will even collect it from your house for free. Not all charities accept electrical items though, so it’s worth researching those which do in your area. This is a great way to get rid of your old TV and help out a good cause at the same time.

If selling or donating aren’t possible, you should look to recycle your old TV. Even if your TV is still working, you can recycle it. Many council-run recycling centres accept electrical goods, while some major retailers, such as Currys, will also take your old TV and recycle it if you’re prepared to bring it to your local store.

Looking for a place to recycle or donate your old TV? Recycle Your Electricals offers a handy tool where you can search for the nearest recycling points by entering your postcode. It’s run by Material Focus, a not-for-profit organisation funded by producers of electrical appliances, and will typically suggest local recycling centres, retailers like Currys and B&Q, and even motorway service centres with recycling points.

How to get rid of a broken TV

Your options: recycle or repair

If your TV is broken, you have fewer options. There generally isn’t a resale market for non-functioning electricals which means you’ll be unlikely to sell or donate.

It means you’re looking at the recycling option for getting rid of your old TV. This is far better than allowing your old television to end up in a landfill, as TVs contain harmful materials that can be dangerous to the environment if they’re not disposed of properly.

As we’ve mentioned in the previous section, you can take your old TV to a recycling center, or find a retailer or recycling firm that will take the set off your hands. There are plenty of free ways to recycle your old TV, so avoid companies who try to charge you for this service.

If your TV is broken and still within its warranty period, you may be able to get it repaired for free by the manufacturer – although accidental damage and misuse won’t be covered here. Most TV warranties last for one or two years, but in some cases, they can be longer. TVs purchased from John Lewis, for example, come with a five-year warranty as standard.

For a TV outside of its warranty, or a set that has been accidentally damaged at home, getting it repaired can be cheaper than buying a new one, so it’s always worth investigating how much it would cost.

For those of you feeling technically savvy, you can always attempt to fix the TV yourself – but unless you’re confident in what you’re doing, you could end up making things worse. The Recycle Your Electronics campaign website can also put you in touch with local companies that specialise in TV repairs.

Tips for getting rid of an old TV

Before you wave goodbye to your TV for the final time, make sure you’ve followed these tips.

1. Make enquiries first

If you’re planning to donate, trade-in, or recycle your TV make sure you’ve checked with whatever location you’re taking it to, that it does accept second-hand electrical items.

2. Get everything together

If you’re selling or donating your old TV, you can help the next owner if you have all the cables, remotes and manuals which came with the TV. The more of the original items you have, the more money you may get when selling.

3. Give it a clean

From dust and sticky fingerprints to remnants of beer from that World Cup party, our TVs pick up all sorts of grime during their years of service. Before donating or selling your TV, make sure you give it a good clean.

4. Erase personal information

If you’re getting rid of a smart TV, be sure to erase your personal information (e.g. are you still logged into any streaming apps?) before you get rid. Most smart TVs have a factory reset option in their settings which will wipe your data.

5. Consider hiring a professional

Lifting a larger flat screen is most definitely a two-person job. So if you have a large or heavy TV, you may want to consider hiring a professional to remove it for you. Or, at the very least, draft in a strong friend/family member to help you move it.