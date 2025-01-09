CES 2025: Hisense goes HUGE with the 136MX Micro LED TV

Hisense wowed crowds with a 110in Mini LED television at CES 2024 and has outdone itself by revealing an enormous 136in 4K Micro LED display at this year’s show in Las Vegas.

The Chinese brand stressed the importance of Micro LED technology to its future endeavours when I visited its Quingdao HQ in late 2023, but the 136MX is its first “consumer-ready” TV to make use of the panel tech.

This Micro LED monster crams over 24 million tiny LEDs into its panel to deliver astonishing peak brightness levels of over 10,000 nits and cover 95% of the BT.2020 colour space. Unlike LEDs and Mini LEDs, Micro LEDs are self-emissive, meaning each pixel of a TV’s panel can be illuminated independently, just like on an OLED set.

However, Micro LED TVs aren’t susceptible to screen burn, meaning you’re getting infinite contrast ratio, “perfect” blacks and supreme clarity, while avoiding one of the biggest potential drawbacks of OLED models.

