My favourite flip phone just got even cheaper ahead of Black Friday

I’ve already written a lot about the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra this Black Friday season, because it’s been discounted for a good week already. I thought that the previous deal was a bargain but as it turns out, Motorola was not done making cuts with its Razr.

My favourite clamshell smartphone of 2024 usually costs around £838 in price and last week’s discount saw it drop down to a record-low of £736. Now, the Black Friday sales have reduced the price even further, bringing it crashing down to a new low of just £699. That’s a ridiculously good price for a brand-new flip phone and too good a deal to pass up. If you’ve been tempted by foldable phones but put off by their exorbitant price tags, this deal is worth flipping out over.

When I reviewed the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, I awarded it a full five stars and our Recommended award, calling it “a clamshell bombshell”. There were several reasons that led me to this praise but the main gist is that it improved in several areas while dropping the price back into three figures.

New this year was the massive 4in cover screen – the largest on any flip phone to date – which is both attractive and extraordinarily useful, allowing you to open any app of your choosing without opening the phone. Will you want to binge a Netflix boxset on that small screen? Probably not, no. But it’s greatly appreciated that Motorola gives you the freedom to make that choice.

Also a first for UK flip phones is the Razr 50 Ultra’s dedicated telephoto camera. This 2x lens joins the 50-megapixel main camera, with both producing vibrant, gorgeously coloured images with plenty of detail and strong dynamic range. The telephoto also makes for some dynamite portrait shots, with natural skin tones and effective background blurring.

The design is nicely slick, too, with curved, polished edges that are easy to slip a thumb between to open the phone one-handed. Motorola has a habit of making the most discreet hinges on the market and the reputation continues here: with the display on, you can barely notice any sort of crease in the middle – something other brands have yet to master. Finally, the durability gets a big boost this year, with the IPX8 rating certifying the phone as able to withstand being submerged in 1.5m of water for up to ten seconds.

There are a couple of downsides to be aware of, both of which are just things that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 does better. First of all, the Galaxy uses the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, so overall performance is quite a bit faster. And then there’s the software support. The Razr is only promised three years of OS updates and four of security patches, while the Galaxy is getting a massive seven years of support.

For this price, however, I still think those minor flaws are well worth taking in stride, as everything else that the Razr 50 Ultra gets right more than outweighs the negatives. Now that it’s down to its lowest price on record, the Razr 50 Ultra is more attractive than ever for a first foray into foldable phones.

