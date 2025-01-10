Honor Magic 7 Pro hands-on review: Hanging on to the magic?

Honor Magic 7 Pro hands-on review: Cameras

The cameras are very similar to those found on the Magic 6 Pro, with the 50-megapixel main camera returning, including its f/1.4-f/2.0 variable aperture, and the 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide shooter coming along for the ride. The periscope telephoto lens (f/2.6) gets a slight pixel bump; it’s now 200 megapixels, up from 180 megapixels. It still offers the same 3x optical zoom or up to 100x hybrid zoom in tandem with the main camera.

That hardware wouldn’t have a hope of competing with the zoom capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or its upcoming S25 Ultra successor. True to the Magic name, however, Honor has a couple of tricks up its sleeve. While hybrid shots up to 30x are handled normally, anything between 30x and 100x sees a new icon pop up in the viewfinder, giving you the option to enable AI Super Zoom.

This feature takes your smudgy, dull hybrid zoom shots and intelligently touches them up, sharpening details, readjusting the contrast and transforming them into much crisper and more worthwhile zoomed images.

As with all things AI, this isn’t a flawless effect – if something is blocking your target in the foreground, for instance, the AI struggles to differentiate between objects, resulting in some random blurred spots – but with good lighting and a clear line of sight, it’s a fairly impressive process.

The only downside that cropped up during my testing was that the AI enhancement isn’t handled on the device, so you’ll need an internet connection to glow up your zoom shots. That’s slightly surprising given the purported AI-focused power of the Snapdragon 8 Elite and means that anyone hiking out in the wilderness won’t get the most out of these cameras.

Also new this year are AI Motion Sensing Capture and HD Super Burst, both of which are designed to deliver sharper images of moving objects. As with the AI Super Zoom, you need to activate these manually – first motion sensing, then burst shooting – so it can be a little tricky to get everything ready in time to capture a quick event. If you’re gearing up to photograph something planned like a downhill skier, however, it does a good job of capturing the moving object.

