OnePlus 13 review: A killer flagship

OnePlus 13 review: Performance and battery life

With the very latest top-end Qualcomm chip installed, the OnePlus 13 delivers impeccable performance. It’s relatively early days but the Snapdragon 8 Elite is already proving to be an excellent runner, supplying top-level benchmark results and impressive efficiency.

Sure enough, the OnePlus 13 decimated both the OnePlus 12 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL across our usual suite of CPU and GPU tests. It should be noted that those are phones running on outdated silicon, but the OnePlus 13 also takes the fight to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and often beats it.

That certainly tallies with my day to day experience of the OnePlus 13. Allied to a massive 16GB of RAM and OnePlus’s well-tuned UI, I didn’t spot so much as a flutter from the phone over a week or two of usage. Meanwhile, current-gen console racing game GRID Legends runs beautifully with high-quality textures installed – bolstered, it must be said, by OnePlus’s excellent haptic system.

We should note that OnePlus phones seem to be artificially restricted to 60fps in GFXBench’s GPU tests – it’s not the only brand to exhibit such a quirk – but the offscreen results are predictably stellar. Elsewhere, sustained performance is solid for a regular flagship phone, but can’t match that of dedicated gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro or the RedMagic 10 Pro with their outsized cooling systems.

Thanks to cutting edge Silicon NanoStack technology, the OnePlus 13’s battery is quite a bit bigger than before. At 6,000mAh, it outsizes most of its rivals, too. Despite this, our looping video test yielded a result that was about an hour short of the OnePlus 12. This could be a quirk of the current build of OxygenOS 15, something to do with that new display panel or processor, or something else entirely.

Still, a score of 27hrs 35mins is nothing to be sniffed at and the phone generally proved to be good for two days of light to moderate usage, even with the display’s resolution and refresh rate forced to the max rather than their default adaptive settings.

Note that while the OnePlus 13 supports 100W wired charging, OnePlus no longer bundles the requisite brick in the box. In my experience, supposedly fast chargers from other brands – even a 120W SuperVooc charger from sister brand Vivo – couldn’t match the official estimate of 36 minutes from empty to 100%.

Partially making up for this is a wireless charging provision of up to 50W, though again, you’ll need an official charger to hit those rates. It’s possible to use magnetised Qi2 chargers with the phone, but given that you’ll need to buy a specific case for the job (which OnePlus didn’t supply for this review) it only warrants a cursory mention.

READ NEXT: Best mid-range phone