Oppo Find X8 Pro review: Great but late

Oppo Find X8 Pro review: Performance and battery life

If it had been released a few months earlier, I’d likely be looking at the MediaTek Dimenity 9400’s benchmark results and calling them some of the best around. This 3.63GHz chip scored nearly identically to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in the benchmarks and nips at the heels of the iPhone 16 Plus.

The problem for the Oppo Find X8 Pro is that it’s launching now, and that means I have to compare its results with those produced by phones based on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. And you only need to look at the scores of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Honor Magic 7 Pro and OnePlus 13 to see how far ahead this new platform is.

While I wasn’t blown away by the CPU benchmark results, the results of the GPU-based GFXBench tests were a little more interesting. Ignoring the onscreen results (the phone capped playback to 60fps, so it doesn’t represent the actual framerate limit), we can see in the offscreen portion that the Find X8 Pro is much closer to the competition, landing less than 10fps behind the S25 Ultra and Magic 7 Pro.

Indeed, playing Genshin: Impact on the highest graphical settings was fluid and responsive. Oppo’s latest flagship is clearly a powerful competitor for mobile gaming.

Another first for the Oppo Find X8 Pro is its switch to a silicon-carbon battery, which essentially allows for a larger capacity without requiring much more space. The cell in this case is a relatively hefty 5,910mAh and, true to the marketing, it delivers some of the best battery life around, while keeping the phone relatively light.

Lasting for 29 hours on the dot, the Oppo Find X8 Pro isn’t the longest-lasting flagship (that honour still belongs to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at time of writing) but it’s still up there with the best, and will see you through a couple days of moderate use.

As with most of the flagships coming out of China, the Find X8 Pro also supports speedy fast charging – 80W wired and 50W wireless, in this case. There’s no mains adapter provided in the box but using my 100W charger, I was able to get the battery up to 50% in just 22 minutes and to 100% in around 45.

READ NEXT: Best phone battery life