Honor Magic 7 Lite review: Reach exceeding its grasp

Honor Magic 7 Lite review: Performance and battery life

The Magic 7 Lite uses the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset as its predecessor, which isn’t the best look considering that the 6 Lite was a mediocre performer to begin with. The Magic 7 Lite does manage to squeeze some extra horsepower out of the chipset, however, beating the 6 Lite by 4% in the single-core Geekbench 6 benchmarks and 14% in the multi-core.

But you need only look at the Google Pixel 8a to see what kind of performance you can get for this money. With a lead over the Magic 7 Lite of 82% in the single-core results and 57% in the multi-core, the Pixel is leagues ahead of anything else in this price range.

On the GPU front, the Magic 7 Lite scored near enough identically to its predecessor, which means that the Google Pixel 8a is once again best in class by a long shot. I was able to play Genshin: Impact on medium graphic settings on the 7 Lite relatively smoothly but, if you play 3D games regularly, the Pixel is the way to go.

If the story so far has been one of few changes, things are about to take a drastic turn. The Honor Magic 7 Lite has a 6,600mAh silicon-carbon battery – the largest capacity in this price range and the largest of any phone I’ve reviewed.

That doesn’t directly translate to the longest battery life I’ve seen but 29hrs 6mins is certainly up there with the best. It’s a couple of hours better than the Magic 6 Lite and comfortably lands the Magic 7 Lite on our best phone battery life roundup.

The 66W charging is also a solid improvement from last year. In my testing, this brought the battery up to 50% from empty in around 25 minutes (you have to enable boosted charging manually to get this speed) and on to 100% in 56 minutes.

READ NEXT: Best phone camera