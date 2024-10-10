Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review: Improved but not yet perfected

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review: Performance and battery life

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is fitted with the same Google Tensor G4 chipset as the rest of the Pixel 9 series and, like its siblings, it scored solid benchmark results but still falls some way behind the best in the business. As you can see below, the fastest foldable is the Galaxy Z Fold 6, pulling 5% ahead of the Pixel in the single-core benchmarks and a massive 73% in the multi-core benchmarks.

Despite languishing in the benchmarks, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is still nippy enough in general use, and the same holds true on the gaming side of things. The massive 8in display is fantastic for gaming when the app stretches out to cover the entire display. Some titles – Asphalt Legends Unite, for example – have thick black bars above and below the play area, however, so your favourites may not make full use of the space.

Once again, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold performs reasonably well in the gaming benchmarks but it can’t hold a candle to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6’s performance, with the latter being the only entry on this list that managed to surpass 60fps in the on-screen portion. I still consider the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s gaming performance to be solid enough but when you’re paying this much money, is that really acceptable?

Battery life shows a big leap over the first Pixel Fold, with the main display lasting 22hrs 30mins – an improvement of nearly six hours over the Pixel Fold – and the cover screen lasting 28hrs 33mins. That puts it neck-and-neck with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, an hour ahead of the Magic V3 and just over three hours better than the OnePlus Open.

Charging speeds still aren’t great, though, with the 21W wired capacity bringing the battery to 50% in around 29 minutes and filling it up in roughly 1hr 15mins. That’s in the same ballpark as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (25W) but the Honor Magic V3 (66W) and OnePlus Open (67W) both achieve a full charge in under an hour.