The Apple AirPods 4 are official and there are two models to choose from, one of which has ANC

Apple has today unveiled new headphones in the form of its fourth-generation Apple AirPods. Unlike in previous years, there are two different models of the Apple AirPods 4; one with active noise cancellation and the other without.

Like previous iterations of the company’s true wireless earbuds, the AirPods 4 use an open-fit design that rests in your ears without the need for silicone eartips. This is one of the big differentiating factors between them and their flagship stablemates, the AirPods Pro 2, with the other being price.

The new AirPods 4 with ANC will be available to buy for £179 from 20 September, while the non-ANC model will set you back £129. Meanwhile, the older Pro 2 model cost £219.

