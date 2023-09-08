Beats Studio Pro review: Black Friday deal makes these a more palatable proposition

Beats Studio Pro review: Audio performance

Right out of the gate, the Studio Pro are at a disadvantage to headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM5, Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4 and B&W PX7 S2 as they don’t support high-resolution Bluetooth codecs. They’re the same as their AirPods Max cousins in this regard but as those headphones are made specifically for use with iPhones, which are limited to AAC, it’s less of a loss for those cans.

Despite the codec limitations, I was rather impressed by the Studio Pro’s sound. Beats has a reputation for heavily boosting bass to appeal to a specific target market and has been loved and lambasted in equal measure for doing so. Here, however, I feel like it’s got the balance pretty much spot on.

The default sound profile delivers robust, well-defined low frequencies without them sounding bloated or muscling in on the mid-range. That mid-range offers plenty of detail and there’s decent clarity to treble articulation, too, although the Studio Pro don’t shine as brightly as the B&W PX7 S2 at the very top end.

Taking a trip down memory lane with a 90s Summer Hits playlist on Apple Music, the drums and guitars on The Offspring’s Pretty Fly (For a White Guy) were suitably punchy, while the lead vocal, female interjections and supporting vocals were all integrated cohesively.

The bassline on the Vengaboys’ Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!! bounded along with an infectious energy but was neatly kept in check, while the recently departed Steve Hartwell’s lyrics on Smash Mouth’s All Star were reproduced crisply and with plenty of character.

Apple’s Spatial Audio is supported across both iOS and Android and successfully creates a surround sound-like experience when listening to or watching Dolby Atmos content. Beats says it’s “like being surrounded by 64 speakers”. It’s not quite that immersive but the soundstage while listening to No Diggity by Blackstreet and Beats co-founder Dr Dre was certainly more spacious and the positioning of different elements of the song highly convincing.

Those on iOS can take advantage of Dynamic Head Tracking and Personalised Spatial Audio – one of the key differences between the Android and iOS Beats Studio Pro experience. I can’t say I noticed a huge difference between the Spatial Audio before and after I’d personalised it, but the head tracking works exceptionally well.

It was able to register very slight movements and reposition the audio accordingly, doing so smoothly to retain a consistent sonic presentation. I prefer fixed Spatial Audio when listening to music but if you’re watching Atmos content, having sound follow your movements can be quite engaging.

Head tracking won’t work if you’re connected via the Studio Pro’s 3.5mm or USB-C port, but using the latter unlocks two features that are otherwise unavailable: lossless 24-bit/48kHz audio via the Studio Pro’s in-built DAC and three EQ profiles.

The difference in audio quality over USB-C and Bluetooth was noticeable but not huge, with finer details drawn out slightly more distinctly over the wired connection. The headphones need to be turned on when using them over a wired connection, so you can’t plug them in as a way of using battery but they do charge while connected over USB-C, so you can listen and top up simultaneously, which is handy.

Including EQ profiles solely for USB-C listening is an odd decision and the method for working out which of the three is currently active is a bit baffling too. You switch modes by pressing the system button on the right ear cup twice, and the mode you’re in is reflected by the number of illuminated lights below the button. One signals you’re in Beats Signature mode, which is balanced for music, two represents the Entertainment profile with its more bombastic tuning, while three denotes Conversation mode, which emphasises vocal frequencies.

Given you can’t see the LEDs when the headphones are on your head, you need to set the profile before putting them on and will probably need to take them off again if you start listening to or watching something else and want to swap modes. It’s a rather inelegant solution when a voice prompt could have simply told you which profile you’re switching to.

I found the EQ settings themselves a bit of a mixed bag. The Entertainment option was a little overblown at both ends of the sonic spectrum so I stuck with the better-balanced Signature profile for most video and audio content. I did switch to the Conversation profile for longer meetings, however, as it made speech clearer and easier to listen to.