Five reasons you should buy Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 USB-C in this incredible Black Friday deal

1. Find My support means they are impossible to lose

I take my headphones everywhere with me. I use them to listen to music at my desk and participate in video calls, tune in to podcasts on my commute and (very occasionally) the cricket when I’m out on my long Sunday run.

That means I’m always leaving headphones everywhere – and forgetting where I put them. With the Find My feature on my iPhone and the ultrawideband chip inside the AirPods Pro, I can relocate them in an instant, down to the nearest centimetre pretty much – something that I’m sure has saved me so much time over the years.

2. Not the best, but still very impressive sound quality

I’m a bit of a stickler for audio quality so I’ve spent more than I care to think about over the years on hi-fi gear, headphones, amps and speakers – and no, the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C are not the best I’ve plugged in my ears when it comes to sound quality. However, they do a very good job with a broad variety of content. Whether that be podcasts, quiet classical recitals, raucous metal or thumping drum and bass they very rarely leave me wanting more.

3. Comfort and convenience in spades

On the rare occasion I think I’d rather don a pair of over-ear headphones for a bit of extra clarity or weight at the bottom end, I remind myself how much more comfortable the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C are when compared with bulky sweaty headphones that clamp on your ears and wrap around the top of your head.

I’ve always found it incredibly easy to get the perfect fit with Apple’s AirPods Pro – not something I can say for every pair of wireless earbuds I’ve tried – and the vented design means there’s none of that microphonic effect that amplifies your breathing or eating.

Plus, when I’ve finished with them I can pop them away in their charging case and stick them in my pocket. I don’t have to hang them around my neck or have them taking up space in my bag.