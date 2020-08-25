The best cheap projectors for 2024, tested and reviewed

2. Yaber T2: Best low-cost 1080p projector

Price when reviewed: £350 | Check price at Amazon

Great for… crisp 1080p pictures and excellent sound

crisp 1080p pictures and excellent sound Not so great for… brightness

Yaber’s T2 is another bargain from the budget brand, giving you a 1080p projector and a JBL sound system for very reasonable money. Standing 29cm tall, it’s larger than the Emotn N1 and XGIMI Mogo 2 Pro, but quite fetching in its off-white and beige fabric casing.

It comes in two formats, the T2 Standard and the T2 Plus, the latter of which is bundled with a Skyworth-branded streaming stick. This isn’t as elegant as a built-in streamer, but it’s compact and has a right-angled HDMI plug, so it sticks close to the back of the projector. It runs a full, stock version of Google TV, complete with apps for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, AppleTV, Now, Demand5 and Paramount+, so the only major services you’re missing out on are BBC iPlayer and Channel 4. Google Assistant handles searches across the lot and there’s a compact remote for controlling the projector. With Wi-Fi 6 onboard and Ethernet, you won’t have trouble streaming in and around the house.

The projector is easy to set up, with excellent auto-focus and auto-keystone adjustments, though you need a bit of distance to get a sharp focus and a good-sized image. With a 1.25:1 throw, you’re looking at 1.66m for a 60in picture, or 3.31m for 120in, which is about as big as the 450 ANSI lumens brightness will take you. Don’t expect perfect picture quality – or even a watchable picture during daylight hours. I’ve seen noticeably punchier greens and reds from the smaller Anker Nebula Capsule 3, not to mention cleaner whites and darker blacks. In tests, the T2 reproduces less than 50% of the sRGB colour gamut, which is a disappointing result.

Yet in a darkened room or outside at night, the picture looks perfectly respectable. There’s something likeable and natural about the colour balance, and Netflix shows and blockbuster movies are enjoyable, with none of the fuzzy artefacts, weird colours or choppy motion that can let down budget projectors. The presentation is surprisingly cinematic, and the same goes for the sound. The JBL speakers have been positioned to deliver their best output behind the unit, with a decent stereo spread and a wallop of bass. Throw in a built-in battery that lasts for up to two and a half hours, and you have a budget banger, especially if you pick it up for under £300.

Key specs – Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; Brightness: 450 ANSI lumens; Contrast ratio: Not stated; Throw ratio: 1.25:1; Zoom: N/A; Technology: LED; Lamp type and life: LED, 20,000 hours