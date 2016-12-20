How we test external hard drivesWhen we evaluate external hard drives, we don’t just go on the important factors of features and price. We also benchmark every external hard drive we’ve selected for this page for performance, in order to find out how it compares with its rivals.We test drives on a laptop and a PC, running the CrystalDiskMark and AS SSD benchmarks to evaluate performance across the following range of connections, where applicable:

USB 3.2 Gen 1

USB 3.2-C Gen 2

USB 3.2 Gen 2 2×2

USB 4/Thunderbolt 3

Thunderbolt 4

This graph shows how some of the drives on this page compare against each other. The Samsung T9 is an SSD using the fast USB Gen 2 2×2 standard, while the Kingston XS1000 employs USB 3.2 Gen 2. With the faster SSDs we also run applications and games directly from the drive to see how they hold up. Finally, we run file transfer tests using a folder of still image and video files, to check that real-world file transfer speeds match what we’re seeing in the benchmarks.How to choose the best external hard drive for youExternal hard drives: The basicsAll hard drives can be divided into two groups: SSDs and HDDs. That’s why we’ve split this page into two sections, one for each type.SSDs (solid state drives) have no moving parts and are faster performers than their HDD cousins. They’re more expensive, but they’re more portable and durable than HDDs.

These are best for use where performance is critical: data that’s accessed all the time, eg. for video-editing projects or for attaching to your games console.

We’ve listed our favourite SSDs at the top of the list above.HDDs (hard disk drives) are mechanical devices that have spinning discs (platters) inside them, and heads that flit across those to read and write data. Although SSDs trump HDDs in most regards, high capacity desktop HDDs are still popular for home data storage.

They’re best for use in the home for backing up or archiving data that doesn’t need to be accessed all the time.

We’ve listed our favourite HDDs below the SSDs on the list above.What kind of hard drive should I buy?Buy an SSD if you:

Need fast data transfer speeds

Need something portable

Need something durable

Buy an HDD if you:

Need a large amount of storage (4TB and up)

Need to save some cash

We recommend a few portable HDDs as cheaper alternatives to our favourite SSDs (all of which are portable), but note that they will not be as fast. Unless you need a massive capacity, we suggest plumping for an SSD if you can.Are there any extra features worth having?While Windows 10 and Windows 11 have their own backup tools (through OneDrive, System Image and File History), some users still prefer old-fashioned third-party dedicated solutions – preferably something that will copy across any new and changed files for the day at a click. Many HDD and SSD manufacturers provide backup tools that do exactly that, along with tools for drive management or security.In fact, many drives are supplied with built-in encryption tools, which encrypt the drive’s contents and only decrypt them when the correct code or password is entered, or – with some of the most security-conscious drives – when the encryption is deactivated through a smartphone app.What on Earth does all that jargon mean?The world of external hard drives can be confusing at times. Product pages and packaging are littered with incomprehensible technical terminology that can be difficult to get your head around.To help you out, we’ve used our knowledge and expertise to put together a quick list of core terms, so you can navigate the world of computer storage with confidence:Thunderbolt 4 – Another connectivity standard, favoured by Mac laptops and high-end PCs and laptops, allowing data transfers of up to 40Gbits/sec.USB-C – This is the newest, most convenient USB connector type, used by most modern smartphones, laptops and now (thanks to the EU) even iPhones. It’s compact, reversible and compatible with a wide range of connectivity standards.