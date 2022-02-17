The best unlimited data SIM in 2024, based on our annual customer survey and full mobile network reviews

How good is the mobile network?

I bring together experts to produce in-depth reviews based on their years of mobile network-watching experience. That means every unlimited data SIM plan will be based on the latest in-depth review, along with the results of the Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards customer survey. If a mobile network isn’t as good as the others or it hasn’t been reviewed yet, its plans won’t be recommended.

Is there something for everyone?

I realise that people have very different budgets, especially during a cost of living crisis. That means I’ll always make sure that there’s a worthwhile, budget-friendly plan in a roundup. That said, I won’t just recommend something because it’s cheap as you might end up having to pay more in the long run if the performance isn’t adequate.

Are there any hidden catches?

It can still be easy to stumble into a costly trap such as the new mid-contract price hikes, which see networks increasing prices by a set amount every year (usually the Consumer Price Index rate of inflation plus an extra 3.9%).

Wherever possible, I’ll avoid recommending any deal that will become more expensive as time passes. However, if one does make the list, I’ll always be transparent in the mini-review and justify its inclusion.

How to choose the best unlimited data SIM for you

How much should you spend?

Prices for an unlimited SIM can vary wildly depending on the length of the contract and additional features you’re getting. As a rule of thumb, though, we would hesitate to pay more than £30/mth for an all-you-can-use 5G SIM on a two-year plan. Anything under £20/mth might seem like a bargain, but you could be sacrificing speed or coverage so be sure to check the small print.

Third-party sites such as Affordable Mobiles and Mobiles.co.uk can offer eye-catching savings on SIMs, though you will often have to claim back the money via cashback after a set period. If you don’t mind the bit of extra paperwork, go for it, but it’s always worth checking the network’s site beforehand to make sure you’re not missing out on goodies.

How long should the contract be?

You can normally pick between a one-month, 12-month or 24-month unlimited SIM contract. We would opt for a two-year plan because that’s how you can get the most browsing bang for your buck. The shorter contracts, meanwhile, will appeal to users who don’t want to be tied down for so long.

Does download speed matter?

Most mobile networks, with the notable exception of Vodafone, don’t specify a separate speed for their unlimited data SIM and include a flat rate across all of their plans. We’ve mentioned the most recent Opensignal 4G and 5G download speed results in the bite-size reviews above.

Is it worth getting a 5G-capable SIM?

5G has already been rolled out across dozens of towns in the UK, but huge swathes of the country still aren’t covered. Consequently, it’s worth checking if you’re able to get the fastest speeds before you make a buying decision – there’s no point paying for a service that you can’t access. That said, you will find that many of the best unlimited data SIMs are now 5G by default.

Will you be able to use the SIM abroad?

Most of the leading mobile networks will offer some kind of scheme for using your SIM on your travels. Some opt for a daily data cap, while others let you use your entire allowance as usual. If there’s a particularly holiday-friendly extra available, it will be mentioned in our reviews.

What extras should you look out for?

All unlimited data SIM plans come with endless minutes and texts as standard, but networks also try to stand out from the crowd by throwing in useful tools such as personal hotspots or treats like money off subscription services. We’ve mentioned any permanent extras in our reviews, but it’s worth perusing our list of the best time-limited SIM-only deals too.