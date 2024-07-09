Philips TAB6309 review: Slender yet muscular

It’s also easy on the eye. Philips has gone with rounded edges over sharp corners, and this, combined with an acoustic cloth that spans the facade of the bar, makes it look rather elegant. The tower-shaped sub isn’t as aesthetically pleasing but it is discreet enough that it doesn’t stand out like a sore thumb.

Despite the compact dimensions of the soundbar, it’s able to put out an impressive level of noise. Philips says it can hit a peak output of 320W with the accompanying subwoofer and deliver 160W RMS. I’ve no reason to doubt these figures; at maximum volume, it was more than capable of filling my open-plan living room.

For the most part, the sound the TAB6309 creates is expansive and well-balanced. There are four EQ modes available – Movie, Music, Voice and Stadium – and I gravitated towards the Movie mode, which sounded best for general viewing.

Both the left and right front-facing channels comprise a tweeter and full-range driver and these did a great job of articulating sonic elements across the upper sections of the frequency spectrum. The orchestral arrangement that plays on the Elden Ring title screen had impressive scale and I was able to easily pick out the various instruments. While playing the game, I got a clear sense of stereo separation and the TAB6309 handled both the excellent soundtrack and the numerous sound effects capably.

The crossover point with the subwoofer is well-judged, with lower frequencies and mid-range and treble sounds knitted together into a cohesive forward-firing soundstage. That soundstage is limited in scope by the absence of side- or up-firing drivers but reasonably broad nonetheless.