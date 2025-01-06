Bose Smart Soundbar review: This time it’s personal

Bose’s soundbar range has historically been befuddling for your average consumer but was streamlined to just the Bose Smart Soundbar and Bose Smart Soundbar Ultra earlier this year. The Smart Soundbar is the cheaper and smaller of the two and is designed for those wanting a compact, well-specified soundbar to improve the audio quality of their TV.

Like its more expensive stablemate, it supports a new AI Dialogue mode and Bose SimpleSync, allowing you to use it simultaneously with select Bose headphones and Bluetooth speakers. And, if those headphones are the Ultra Open Earbuds, the Smart Soundbar offers a uniquely engaging “Personal Surround” experience.

But is the Bose Smart Soundbar worth it if you don’t own a pair of Bose’s open-ear buds? I’ve spent the past three weeks using it for my festive viewing, so read on for my verdict.