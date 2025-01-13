Harman Kardon’s Enchant soundbars and speakers seek to cast a surround sound spell in your living room

The vice-like grip Sonos had on multi-room audio solutions loosened a little last year following the controversial launch of its new app, giving competitors renewed hope of securing themselves a more substantial piece of the pie.

It’s timely, then, that Harman Kardon – itself an established operator in the space – has just announced a refresh of its Enchant series of Wi-Fi-enabled soundbars and speakers.

Harman Kardon first launched the Enchant series at IFA 2018, just months before unveiling another portfolio of smart audio products – the Citation series – at CES. While we’ve not reviewed any of the brand’s Enchant gear, we have looked at a couple of Citation speakers, the Citation 300 and Citation One (MKII), and more recently the excellent Harman Kardon Citation Multibeam 1100 soundbar.