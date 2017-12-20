Best smart speaker: Our pick of the smartest voice assistant speakers

Regardless of your affiliation, one current big plus point for Amazon’s Echo devices is the Drop-In function. This allows you to call any Echo in your home (or someone else’s) and use it as an intercom – you can chat, hands-free, with someone in any room with an Echo device. Google’s approach is a little different: you can broadcast a message to all your connected Google Home devices, only; it’s not an intercom.

There’s also Siri, the voice assistant that only features on the Apple HomePod. It works in the same way as it does on an iPhone. It might not be as comprehensive as the other two assistants, but if you’re devoted to the Apple ecosystem, it’s worth a thought.

Do voice assistants work together?

Speakers with different virtual assistants can be used on the same Wi-Fi network, however, if you want a multi-room setup, you’ll want to ensure all your speakers run on the same service (i.e. all using Amazon Alexa) – they’ll talk to you, but they won’t talk to each other, sadly.

There are a few options that don’t leave you tied to one specific voice assistant, however. For example, the Sonos One supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant – you can use either for assistance.

Is a smart speaker always listening to everything I say?

By its very nature, a smart speaker ‘listens’ to everything you’re saying, as it needs to be ready to pick up a voice command. You can, however, disable the automatic voice detection by turning off the mic through a hardware switch found on the device.

If you’re worried about your privacy, or are talking about something you believe is of a particularly sensitive nature, then simply toggle the mute switch – just remember to toggle it back on again if you want to interact with the speaker hands-free.

In practice, you may find yourself disabling the microphones during phone calls or video calls, as these voice assistants can tend to be triggered by any speech which sounds like their wake word. When confronted by everyday noise and conversation, they may occasionally pipe up and start listening for commands (and responding) when they’re not meant to, which can be annoying.

