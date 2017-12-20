Expert Reviews

Best smart speaker: Our pick of the smartest voice assistant speakers

Use voice control play music, make calls and execute all manner of useful commands with one of the best smart speakers around

If you like the idea of being able to control household devices and access the near-infinite amount of information online without lifting a finger, one of the best smart speakers should be high on your shopping list.

Thanks to the wonders of artificial intelligence, we’re now able to place an Amazon order without ever touching a screen or keyboard and play music from our favourite band just by saying their name.

The best smart speaker can do that and a whole lot more, including being able to tell you the weather forecast or what time the local supermarket closes.

Read on and we’ll explain which smart speakers will work best for you, and run through everything you need to know about the different brands and types on the market in our buying guide.

Best smart speaker: At a glance

Best smart speaker overallGoogle Nest Audio | £89Check price at Argos
Best Alexa smart speakerAmazon Echo 4th gen (2020) | £110Check price at Amazon
Best for iPhone usersApple HomePod mini | £99Check price at John Lewis
Best Google Assistant under £50Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) | £49Check price at Currys

The best smart speakers in the UK

1. Google Nest Audio: Best smart speaker overall

Price when reviewed: £89 | Check price at Argos

Google Nest Audio in Charcoal on a wooden table

Google’s latest smart speaker is a real gem: it looks great, sounds great and with Google Assistant on board it’s the smartest speaker you can buy, too.

Coupled with Google’s clever Ambient IQ tech, which adjusts volume and EQ on the fly depending on background noise, the Nest Audio is a joy to listen to and a pleasure to interact with.

The only thing it lacks, in comparison with Amazon’s smart speakers, at least, is a 3.5mm input/output. Otherwise, it’s a winner and a big upgrade on the original Google Home speaker.

Read our Nest Audio review for more details

Key specs Voice Assistant: Google Assistant; Compatibility: Android and iOS; Drivers: 2; Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth; Dimensions: 124 x 78 x 175mm; Weight: 1.2kg

Check price at Argos

2. Amazon Echo 4th gen (2020): Best Alexa smart speaker

Price when reviewed: £110 | Check price at Amazon

Amazon Echo 4th gen (2020) in charcoal on a wooden desk

The fourth-generation Amazon Echo is quite a departure from the previous tin-can shaped speakers. Now spherical in shape with the LED light ring surrounding the base of the speaker instead of the top, the Amazon Echo is still a great smart speaker.

It sounds pretty good – although it’s not quite up to the same standard as the Nest Audio – and it comes with a Zigbee radio integrated so it can pair with and control smart home devices directly.

It’s a great speaker and often discounted in Amazon’s regular sales so it’s well worth waiting for the price to drop before you invest.

Read our Amazon Echo 4th generation (2020) review for more details

Key specs Voice Assistant: Alexa; Compatibility: Android and iOS; Drivers: 3; Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth; Dimensions: 144 x 33 x 133mm; Weight: 970g

Image of Echo (4th generation) | With premium sound, smart home hub and Alexa | Charcoal

Echo (4th generation) | With premium sound, smart home hub and Alexa | Charcoal

£54.99 Check price

3. Apple HomePod mini: Best smart speaker for iPhone owners

Price when reviewed: £99 | Check price at John Lewis

Apple HomePod mini in charcoal on a table

Taking a leaf out of Amazon’s book (or perhaps it was the other way around?) Apple’s latest smart speaker is a much more affordable device than the first HomePod.

It’s smaller than the regular 4th generation Echo but it punches well above its weight when it comes to sound quality. Apple’s computational audio smarts ensure that whatever you feed it will sound great.

To make the most out of the speaker you do need to own an iPhone or an iPad, however, and although support for third-party music and radio services is now much better than it was, you still can’t play Spotify or BBC radio by asking Siri.

Read our Apple HomePod mini review for more details

Key specs Voice Assistant: Siri; Compatibility: iOS; Drivers: 1; Connectivity: Wi-Fi; Dimensions: 84 x 98 x 84mm; Weight: 345g

Check price at John Lewis

4. Amazon Echo Dot 5th generation (2022): Best cheap Alexa smart speaker

Price when reviewed: £55 | Check price at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot 5th generation (2022) on a window ledge

Another iteration of Amazon’s Echo Dot has rolled around, building upon the spherical design introduced in 2020’s 4th edition with a few handy features. Firstly, the speaker driver itself has been boosted to 1.73in – as opposed to the previous generation’s 1.6in part – producing a heartier base with less distortion.

Internally, there’s a new temperature sensor that can further aid your smart-home routines by pairing it with a smart thermostat or tower fan to raise or lower internal temperatures accordingly. The device is now touch-sensitive on top too, so you no longer have to disrupt your home by shouting to turn off an alarm. And as with previous editions, you can get the Echo Dot with Clock for a tad more money should you want an LED clock built into the speaker’s fabric to show the time, temperature, timers and more.

For those who already have the 4th generation model, these upgrades might not be as enticing – especially if you are a fan of the now-removed 3.5mm line in/out jack. But if you’re new to the smart speaker world, the 2022 Echo Dot is simply the best small smart speaker you can buy for the money.

Read our Amazon Echo Dot 5th generation (2022) review for more details

Key specs – Voice Assistant: Alexa; Compatibility: Android and iOS; Drivers: 1; Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth; Dimensions: 100 x 89 x 100mm; Weight: 340g

Image of All-new Echo Dot (5th generation, 2022 release) smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal

All-new Echo Dot (5th generation, 2022 release) smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal

£26.99 Check price

5. Google Nest Mini (2nd gen): Best Google Assistant speaker under £50

Price when reviewed: £49 | Check price at Currys

An orange Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) on a white surface

The Nest Mini is Google’s second-generation low-cost smart speaker. The design hasn’t changed much. There are a couple of extra LEDs on the side to show you where the touch zones are, and sound quality is marginally better than before, but largely it’s the same smart speaker as before and still lacks a 3.5mm input/output socket. Despite the marginal improvements, however, the Echo Dot remains the best low-cost smart speaker around.

Read our Google Nest Mini review for more details

Key specs Voice Assistant: Google Assistant; Compatibility: Android and iOS; Drivers: 1; Connectivity: Wi-Fi; Dimensions: 98 x 98 x 42mm; Weight: 177g

Check price at Currys

6. Amazon Echo Show 10: Best Alexa touchscreen

Price when reviewed: £260 | Check price at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 10 on a table next to a brew

The third generation of the Amazon Echo Show – the company’s video Alexa device – updates the formula by giving its 10in display the ability to tilt its screen as you move around the room.

This is achieved thanks to a 13-megapixel camera and beam-forming microphones that pinpoint your location and pivot the touchscreen accordingly. It’s a useful addition for video calls. Not only can the camera turn and track you around the room physically, its object tracking technology is also able to recognise how far you are from the camera and digitally reframe and zoom the view to keep you centred.

Aside from the moveable screen, the Echo Show 10 upgrades a range of other features over its predecessor, including superior screen quality, improved UI and better-balanced audio.

Read our Amazon Echo Show 10 review for more details

Key specsVoice Assistant: Amazon Alexa; Compatibility: Android and iOS; Drivers: 2; Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth; Dimensions: 251 x 172 x 230mm; Weight: 2.6kg

Image of Echo Show 10 (3rd generation) | HD smart display with motion and Alexa, Charcoal Fabric

Echo Show 10 (3rd generation) | HD smart display with motion and Alexa, Charcoal Fabric

£169.99 Check price

7. Edifier MS50A: Best smart speaker for privacy

Price when reviewed: £130 | Check price at Amazon

Edifier MS50A on a white background

The MS50A does away with a built-in microphone in favour of providing smart functionality via the Amazon Alexa app or an Amazon Echo device, thus removing the risk of it eavesdropping on your private conversations.

It’s seriously stylish too, combining a slick walnut veneer with a subtle touchpad via which you control volume and audio playback. The sound profile is impressively detailed, with clear mid-range articulation and plenty of weight in the lower end. For such a compact speaker, the MS50A also gets loud enough to fill a reasonably sized room and does so without suffering distortion.

As for connectivity, there aren’t any physical ports, but the speaker makes up for that by supporting both wireless and Bluetooth, as well as casting from Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. If you’re looking for a grander sonic experience, you can pair two MS50As to create a stereo effect, or set up a multi-room speaker system using the Alexa app.

Key specs – Voice Assistant: Amazon Alexa; Compatibility: Android and iOS; Drivers: 2; Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2; Dimensions: 146 x 146 x 211mm; Weight: 2.26kg

Image of Edifier MS50A Wi-Fi Smart Speaker Without Microphone, Works with Alexa, Supports AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, 40W RMS One-Piece Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Sound System

Edifier MS50A Wi-Fi Smart Speaker Without Microphone, Works with Alexa, Supports AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, 40W RMS One-Piece Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Sound System

£129.99 Check price

8. Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin: Best-sounding Alexa speaker

Price when reviewed: £699 | Check price at Amazon

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin on a living room table

This wireless speaker from esteemed British audio manufacturer Bowers & Wilkins delivers its smart functionality courtesy of built-in Alexa. Amazon’s smart assistant is perfectly responsive even when the Zeppelin is pumping out sound from its complex arrangement of premium speaker drivers.

That sound is leagues above anything any of the other options this list deliver, with only the Sonos Move coming anywhere close. Mids and treble are wonderfully detailed and the bass is punchy yet controlled. As it’s a third-party speaker it isn’t as smart as those made by Amazon and doesn’t support Alexa’s calling features. Its other limitation is that voice controls can only be used to open apps supported by the Zeppelin, which include Qobuz, Tidal and TuneIn.

If you’re after comprehensive smart functionality, this isn’t the speaker for you. But if you want exceptional sound quality with a handy helping of Alexa, there are few better speakers out there.

Read our Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin review for more details

Key specs Voice Assistant: Amazon Alexa; Compatibility: Android and iOS; Drivers: 5; Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2; Dimensions: 650 x 210 x 194mm; Weight: 6.5kg

Image of Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Wireless Smart Speaker, Wifi Speaker, Hi-Res Sound, Bluetooth, Airplay 2, Spotify Connect, and Alexa Built-In - Midnight Grey

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Wireless Smart Speaker, Wifi Speaker, Hi-Res Sound, Bluetooth, Airplay 2, Spotify Connect, and Alexa Built-In - Midnight Grey

£529.00 Check price

9. Google Nest Hub (2nd generation): The ultimate alarm clock

Price when reviewed: £89 | Check price at Argos

Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) in front of a row of books

The second-generation Google Nest Hub makes a series of incremental improvements over its predecessor – previously known as the Google Home Hub – while at the same time throwing in a big new feature that changes the nature of the screen-based speaker.

Instead of an all-purpose smart screen, the second generation device uses Soli low-energy radar technology to track your sleep. This turns it into the ultimate bedside alarm clock; able to detect motion, including small movements such as breathing, and combine this with a light sensor and microphone to build a picture of how disturbed or restful your sleep was.

Free for now, Google eventually plans to charge for the feature via a paid subscription. But even if you don’t want to opt in for sleep tracking, the Nest Hub is more than capable as a smart hub outside of the bedroom, whether you’re planning to use it to control your smart home or watch the likes of Netflix and Disney+ while you cook.

Read our Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) review for more details

Key specsVoice Assistant: Google Assistant; Compatibility: Android and iOS; Drivers: 2; Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth; Dimensions: 179 x 63 x 118mm; Weight: 480g

Check price at Argos

10. Amazon Echo Studio: Best Alexa smart speaker under £250

Price when reviewed: £220 | Check price at Amazon

Amazon Echo Studio in charcoal on a white breakfast bar

The Echo Studio is Amazon’s premium smart speaker but despite its build and fantastic sound quality, the price is remarkably reasonable. No, it isn’t as accomplished as the Sonos Move and, no, it doesn’t come with a built-in battery but, for the money, you’re getting one hell of a lot of smart speaker.

Added to this, Amazon has included some pretty fantastic features. There’s an optical input so you can use it as a TV speaker and the Studio is Amazon’s first device to support its novel 3D audio format, which adds a sense of width you wouldn’t normally hear from a single speaker, although only in music played via Amazon’s music service that features the new tech.

All-in-all, the Echo Studio is a great speaker for the money. If you can’t stretch to the Sonos Move, it’s not far off as good and a considerably cheaper speaker.

Read our Amazon Echo Studio review for details

Key specs Voice Assistant: Amazon Alexa; Compatibility: Android and iOS; Drivers: 5; Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, combination 3.5mm analogue/mini optical input; Dimensions: 170 x 206 x 170mm; Weight: 3.5kg

Image of Echo Studio | Our best-sounding smart speaker ever, with Dolby Atmos and Alexa | Charcoal

Echo Studio | Our best-sounding smart speaker ever, with Dolby Atmos and Alexa | Charcoal

£139.99 Check price

11. Amazon Echo Sub: Best for adding some bass to your Echo devices

Price when reviewed: £120 | Check price at Amazon

Amazon Echo Sub in black next to a sofa

The Echo Sub isn’t like any of the other speakers in this roundup – it’s more of an add-on, rather than a standalone device. The Echo Sub pairs with Amazon’s Echo or Echo Plus speakers to provide some much-needed bass and stereo 2.1 sound.

Sonically, the Sub’s single 100W 6in driver extends down to 30Hz, which means you’ll get a deeper rumble and with its 50-200Hz crossover, it’ll also give you a better mid-bass thump. It definitively improves the low-end response of your Echo devices, though, should be reserved for those wanting more engaging bass from their Echo devices.

Key specs Voice Assistant: Amazon Alexa, Compatibility: Android and iOS, Drivers: 1, Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Dimensions: 210 x 210 x 202mm, Weight: 4,200g

Image of Echo Sub | Powerful subwoofer for your Echo—requires compatible Echo device and compatible music streaming service

Echo Sub | Powerful subwoofer for your Echo—requires compatible Echo device and compatible music streaming service

£119.99 Check price

How to choose the best smart speaker for you

Why should I buy a smart speaker?

Unlike Bluetooth or wireless speakers that need to be controlled via a smartphone or tablet, a smart speaker is a far more versatile choice. Whether you’re lying on the sofa or cooking in the kitchen, you’re in control: you can pause and play your music, choose a new artist or genre, ask for a news update, or even add products to a weekly shopping list, all with a set of simple voice commands.

In short, you can ask them anything you’d otherwise ask your smartphone’s assistant, such as Google Assistant, Apple Siri or Amazon Alexa.

How does a smart speaker work?

Smart speakers need to be woken with a wake word – such as ‘Alexa’ or ‘Ok, Google’ – before you can ask questions or issue commands. These instructions can be as simple as asking the time, or what the weather will be like, but you can also ask for more specific facts and details, such as asking your assistant basic maths questions, to perform conversions from ounces to grams, or just to find out opening times for a local store.

If you also subscribe to a music streaming service such as Spotify, then you can play music simply by searching by artist, album or track name, genre or year.

And as the name suggests, smart speakers can also be used to control your smart home appliances. So, if you’ve got a Philips Hue bulb (or preferably several) you can adjust the brightness, colour and power all with a simple voice command.

What features should I look out for, and does size matter?

Smart speakers come in all shapes and sizes. The Amazon Echo Show is the biggest of them all. Its features a 10in touchscreen, a large speaker, a 5-megapixel front camera, and looks rather like a digital photo frame. At the other end of the scale, there’s the Amazon Echo Dot and Home Mini, both of which are tiny devices that will fit unobtrusively anywhere around the house – these have multiple microphones to hear you from across the room, and a small, basic internal speaker.

Then there’s the likes of the Sonos One, which is roughly around the size of a bag of flour – still small enough to sit unobtrusively on a side table, but has amplification and drivers big enough to fill a room with full-bodied, crisp-sounding music.

It all depends on what you’re looking for. If you want a speaker with competent sonic capabilities, then size does matter – if you want to enjoy your music then you’ll need to look at Google and Amazon’s mid-sized devices, and if you want the very best then you’ll want something like the Sonos One with Amazon’s Alexa built-in. If, however, music isn’t your top priority, or you just want to have access to your virtual assistant in every room in the house, then the Google Home Mini or Echo Dot are cheaper, smaller alternatives that take up barely any room at all.

Which voice assistant is best? Amazon Alexa vs Google Assistant vs Apple Siri

There’s no right or wrong answer here, as it all depends on what you use more often, or what you’re used to.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, an Amazon Alexa device would make more sense, as it’ll connect with your Amazon account and allow you to place orders on a whim. If, however, you’ve got an Android phone and have got used to Google Assistant (or Google Now), then you’ll probably prefer a Google-enabled product.

Regardless of your affiliation, one current big plus point for Amazon’s Echo devices is the Drop-In function. This allows you to call any Echo in your home (or someone else’s) and use it as an intercom – you can chat, hands-free, with someone in any room with an Echo device. Google’s approach is a little different: you can broadcast a message to all your connected Google Home devices, only; it’s not an intercom.

There’s also Siri, the voice assistant that only features on the Apple HomePod. It works in the same way as it does on an iPhone. It might not be as comprehensive as the other two assistants, but if you’re devoted to the Apple ecosystem, it’s worth a thought.

Do voice assistants work together?

Speakers with different virtual assistants can be used on the same Wi-Fi network, however, if you want a multi-room setup, you’ll want to ensure all your speakers run on the same service (i.e. all using Amazon Alexa) – they’ll talk to you, but they won’t talk to each other, sadly.

There are a few options that don’t leave you tied to one specific voice assistant, however. For example, the Sonos One supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant – you can use either for assistance.

Is a smart speaker always listening to everything I say?

By its very nature, a smart speaker ‘listens’ to everything you’re saying, as it needs to be ready to pick up a voice command. You can, however, disable the automatic voice detection by turning off the mic through a hardware switch found on the device.

If you’re worried about your privacy, or are talking about something you believe is of a particularly sensitive nature, then simply toggle the mute switch – just remember to toggle it back on again if you want to interact with the speaker hands-free.

In practice, you may find yourself disabling the microphones during phone calls or video calls, as these voice assistants can tend to be triggered by any speech which sounds like their wake word. When confronted by everyday noise and conversation, they may occasionally pipe up and start listening for commands (and responding) when they’re not meant to, which can be annoying.

