Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 review: A spectacular standalone soundbar

You can add optional rear and subwoofer speakers to the Bar 9 if you want to take things to the next, full surround sound level. But Sony has focused hard on making the Bar 9 a ‘true’ self-contained soundbar.

The Bar 9 manages to squeeze no less than 13 separate drivers into its compact form, delivering an unusual 7.0.2 channel count. The soundbar can decode both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks that currently represent the state of the AV audio art. This support is backed up by Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Mapping system, which creates virtual speakers around your room to make up for the lack of real ones.

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 review: Price and competition

The Bar 9’s £1,399 price is on the premium side by soundbar standards – especially for a single-bar solution. The Samsung HW-Q990D (£959) and JBL Bar 1300 (£1,212) both cost less and offer 16 channels of sound across a soundbar, subwoofer and rear speakers.

There are some strong single-bar rivals out there too, such as the Sonos Arc Ultra (£999) and the Harman Kardon Citation Multibeam 1100, which is end-of-life but an absolute steal at £399. The Bar 9 is by no means the most expensive standalone soundbar around, though. The mighty and meaty Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max, for instance, costs £2,199, while the Devialet Dione, with its rotating centre channel speaker and ability to both hang vertically on a wall or sit flat on a tabletop costs £1,800.