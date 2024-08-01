Flip off: Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 worse than the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra?

While there are other options out there in the wild, the clamshell folding phone game has, over time, boiled down to a simple choice: Samsung or Motorola? While Samsung has long held its position as our favourite of the foldables, with both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 earning recommendations in 2023, Motorola has made some serious strides this generation and could be ready to take the top spot.

Having now extensively tested and reviewed both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, I’ve got a good idea of which flip phone is better at what, and which offers the best overall value for money. I’ll be comparing the two handsets across their designs, display quality, performance, cameras and software experience, before delivering a final verdict of which is the best overall.

If you’d like to skip to a specific section, feel free to use the links below. Otherwise, let’s get this flip-off on the road to find out which is the best compact foldable phone in 2024.