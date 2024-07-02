Honor 200 Pro review: Putting the ‘AI’ in portraits

More straightforward in my testing was the colour accuracy. The Vivid colour profile was my go-to for streaming content and playing games but the Normal mode was best for accuracy. On the latter, I recorded an sRGB gamut coverage of 97.7% and a total volume of 99.7%, with the 0.86 average Delta E colour variance score pointing to exceptional colour accuracy, since anything below 1 is basically perfect.

READ NEXT: Best Android phone

Honor 200 Pro review: Performance and battery life

The Honor 200 Pro was my first encounter with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC – essentially a lite version of the main flagship chipset – and it made a decent enough first impression. The octa-core platform has a clock speed of 3GHz and it’s backed up here by a decent 12GB of RAM.

As you can see in the chart below, it performed roughly level with the Google Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 chip in the single-core benchmarks, but pulled ahead by around 11% in the multi-core, putting it about level with the Nothing Phone (2).

Apple still leaves the rest in the dust, though, with a lead over the Honor 200 Pro of 57% in the single-core and 38% in the multi-core.

However, Honor managed to pull it back in the gaming portion, going toe-to-toe with even the iPhone 15. The Google Pixel 8 is the notable slacker here, with the rest hitting a steady 60fps in the on-screen GFXBench tests, and 100 frames and change in the off-screen tests.

This translates to smooth, quality 3D gaming, even if it doesn’t fully take advantage of the phone’s 120Hz refresh rate. In my testing, I was able to run Asphalt 9: Legends without even a hint of stuttering, so the Honor 200 Pro should be able to handle whatever you throw at it.

Battery life is still very much the Nothing Phone (2)’s domain, but while the Honor 200 Pro doesn’t quite stretch to that, it managed a very respectable second place, with a terrific result of 26hrs and 49mins. They claim the 100W wired charging will fill the battery from empty to 60% in just 15 minutes, and to full in 41 minutes, which lines up well against the results of my own testing.

READ NEXT: Best phone battery life