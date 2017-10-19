Best car phone holder 2024: Amazon discounts on our favourite vent and dashboard mounts

If you own one of the millions of vehicles that don’t have modern built-in touch screens, the next best (and safest) thing is to get yourself the best car phone holder. In fact, you may not have much of a choice when it comes to legally and safely operating your phone while driving other than a dedicated hands-free car kit.

We know it can be a hassle to get an elegant phone holder solution in your car. There’s often some small snag that turns into a daily struggle when setting the phone up or removing it when you leave your vehicle. There are a lot of junk phone holders on the market, and believe us when we say we’ve tried too many of them for our own good.

Based on our testing of the most popular and promising car phone holders on the market today, we’ve put together a roundup of the best of the best (at least of those we’ve personally put through their paces). We’ve also included a handy buyers guide at the end to help you pick the right holder for your needs.