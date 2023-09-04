Honor 90 review: An immaculate mid-range display

Honor 90 review: Performance and battery life

The Honor 90 is a decent mid-range performer, courtesy of a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. This is the ‘Accelerated Edition’ of the chip, which is a slightly overclocked version of last year’s mid-range Qualcomm processor. It produces strong benchmark results that top the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and its custom Exynos 1380 chip, while falling just a little short of the Pixel 7a with its flagship-level Tensor G2.

I couldn’t fault the Honor 90 in day to day performance terms, either. It’s slick, smooth and responsive, and it runs that pixel-packed display at full 120Hz without a hitch. My model came with an ample 12GB of RAM, but even the entry version comes with a decent 8GB. Honor has upped the size of the battery to 5,000mAh with this year’s model. Given that the display is now sharper and brighter, that’s a smart move. I ran the Honor 90 with a fully cranked up resolution and refresh rate from the off, which yielded perfectly competent results from the battery. On full days, with around five hours of screen-on time – what I would call a fairly intense-usage day – I was generally left with between 22 and 25% left in the tank. Given the aforementioned qualifiers, I think that’s pretty good going.

In more scientific terms, I ran our standard looping video test, and the Honor 90 gave up after 19hrs 45mins. That’s far from catastrophic, but it is some way short of the Pixel 7a and the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, and almost two hours short of the Honor 70. I suspect it’s all down to that sharper display, and that with the default flexible resolution option left on it would perform just fine. One thing that’s tougher to let pass is Honor’s charging provision. This year it’s decided to leave the charger out of the box. True, the Pixel 7a and the Galaxy A54 also do this, but fast charging has never been a part of the package with those lines. One of the key features of the Honor 50 and the Honor 70 was rapid 66W charging support, but you’re going to have to buy a specialist charger to make the most of it this time.

When you hook up an appropriate charger (I happened to have Honor’s 66W brick to hand from the Magic Vs) it will get you from empty to 76% in 30 minutes, and on to full in a smidgen over 45 minutes.

Another way in which the Honor 90 falls short of the Pixel 7a, not to mention its own flagship ideals, is by omitting support for wireless charging. Again, this isn’t a set-in-stone feature for this price, but it’s always nice to have.