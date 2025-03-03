Xiaomi 15 Ultra hands-on review: Held back by the software

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is only the second of the brand’s top-end smartphones to come to the UK, after the series debuted for us last year with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Given that I wasn’t all that blown away by the compact Xiaomi 15, it’s all riding on the Ultra for Xiaomi this year.

And from my first experience with it, I can see the Xiaomi 15 Ultra standing tall with the best flagship phones on the market. The design is sleek and eye-catching, the specs are about as high-end as they come right now, the display is large, bright and crisp and the camera suite looks to be versatile and powerful.

We’ll know for sure after fully testing it but, from my first hands-on at the MWC mobile tech show in Barcelona, it feels like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could spell trouble for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.