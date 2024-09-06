SharkNinja launches over 20 new products including a slushie machine and its best vacuum yet

SharkNinja went big at IFA’s 100 year anniversary, launching over 20 new products. This year sees the brand break into a couple of new categories in the UK, with its Ninja Luxe Cafe coffee machine range and its slushie machine, both of which launched in the US last year. I also got to see some incredibly exciting new Shark vacuum launches, including new robots, sticks and an upright.

While this isn’t an exhaustive list of all the newness SharkNinja announced this week, these are some of my personal favourites that I think are worth keeping an eye on when they are available to buy – some later this year, others in a matter of weeks.

Ninja Cafe Luxe

After its popular launch in the US last year, the Ninja Luxe Cafe range is finally coming to the UK. Initially there will be two models available: the Essential (£449), a two in one that makes both espresso and filter drinks and the Premier (£549), which adds both cold coffee and cold milk options into the mix. Both machines have a milk steaming wand and come with three baskets for single, double and quad espresso. The Premier will be the first to launch later this year, with the Essential following in early 2025.

Read more about what’s included in my full rundown.

Shark PowerDetect corded, cordless and upright

Quite possibly the most exciting vacuum cleaner news, the new PowerDetect range has a completely new fin design that opens up when you move the vacuum backwards.

Why? To allow you to effectively clean in every direction. While most vacuums only pick up dirt and dust efficiently when you push them forward, the PowerDetect can clean in every direction. It’s not just a gimmick either, I got to see first hand at IFA how effective it was at cleaning on a backstroke when Shark put it through its paces side by side with the brand’s own hugely popular Stratos vacuums, which only recently launched.

The vacuums will come in the following models:

Shark PowerDetect Clean and Empty Cordless Vacuum (IP3251UKT) – This model has up to 70 minutes run time on its lowest setting and comes with an automatic emptying dock. This both charges and empties between cleans and offers up to 45 days of hands-free emptying. It launches later this year for £549.

Shark PowerDetect Cordless Vacuum (IP1251UKT) – As above, minus the self-emptying docking station. £489 on launch later this year.

Shark PowerDetect Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner (AZ3900UKT) – All of Shark’s classic upright features, including the Powered Lift Away Head, but with the addition of the new fins to help you clean in every direction. Price TBD with a launch later this year.

Shark PowerDetect robot vacuum range

Shark’s brand new PowerDetect range features some impressive new self-emptying vacuums.

Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro (RV2800ZEEU, AV2800ZEEUWH) – A 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop suitable for all floor types, with a self cleaning and self emptying base. You get up to 60 days of self-emptying and the base can also refill clean water, as well as clean and dry the mopping pad. £799 on launch within the next 4-6 weeks.

PowerDetect NeverTouch (RV2800YEEU) – As above but with only 30 days of self emptying and cleaning and doesn’t clean your mop pads. £699 on launch within the next 4-6 weeks.

PowerDetect Self-Empty Robot Vacuum (RV2820VEEU) – All the benefits of the Pro above, minus the mopping function. £499 on launch within the next 4-6 weeks.

Ninja SLUSHi

Another UK launch from the US that I’m really excited about: the Ninja SLUSHi machine does exactly what it says on the tin. This drinks machine can make frozen fruit slushies, alcoholic slushies, milkshakes and more in as little as 15 minutes with no ice needed.

Ninja also claims it can keep your drink at the perfect temperature and texture for up to 12 hours but I’ll have to verify this claim once I’ve had a chance to test it myself.

No word on price yet but I’ve been told this will launch November 2024, just in time for the festive gift-giving period.