The best rotary washing lines in 2024: Our expert picks

Easier on your wallet than a tumble dryer, the best rotary washing lines are designed for drying your clothes effectively outdoors. However, some modern varieties can also be brought inside, sparing your washing from the rain and offering greater capacity than a clothes airer. Not bad for such a humble bit of kit, eh?

We’ve thoroughly examined the rotary washing line market, taking a deep dive into each product’s specifications and the extensive user reviews to determine which models are best for drying your piles of wet laundry.

Below, you’ll find our pick of the best rotary washing lines available to buy right now – with prices starting from £25, there’s something for all budgets – followed by all the key information you need to know in our buying guide at the bottom of the page.

Best rotary washing line: At a glance