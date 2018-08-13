The best cordless phones we’ve tested in 2024

Depending on how you use your phone, you may also prioritise a longer battery life, extended wireless range or water-resistance for use outdoors. Some phones offer fun features such as a wide selection of ringtones or a colour screen.

A final thing to consider when buying is whether you might want a second or third handset – most models are offered in two-packs and three-packs, which normally works out cheaper than buying units individually.

How do I block nuisance calls?

On some phones you can simply press a button while you’re in a call to instantly add that number to your blacklist. You might also be able to manually enter numbers (or parts of numbers) to prevent specific callers from getting through. Either way, when blacklisted numbers call, your phone won’t ring. It’s up to you whether you send them straight to answerphone or reject them entirely.

Some phones also offer a screening feature, which asks unknown callers to give their name, then relays it to you so you can decide whether to answer or not. Just be aware that all these features rely on your having a caller ID service from your home phone provider.

Are DECT phones compatible with new IP-based landlines?

The UK’s analogue PSTN telephone network is due to be switched off in 2025 – but don’t panic. It’s being replaced by an all-digital network, and almost all DECT phones made in the past few years will continue to work with the new technology. In most cases, you’ll just need to plug your existing DECT phone into a socket on your internet router, or a new socket in the wall, to continue using it. However, you might need to arrange for a new phone service from your ISP, if you don’t already have one.

What other features should I look out for?

Some cordless phones are designed to mimic smartphones, with colour touch screens and photo backgrounds. More practically, if your landline is smart enough to communicate with your mobile then you can copy contacts from your mobile to your home or office phone. It may even be possible to use your DECT phone to make and take mobile calls. This lets you use a more comfortable handset with large physical buttons and an ergonomic design, while your smartphone sits charging, or in a spot that gives you the best coverage.

Finally, some phones are designed to work over longer distances, or even outdoors. Want to be reachable when you’re down at the bottom of the garden? Do you spend a lot of time working in a yard or workshop? You might have to put up with a larger, uglier phone but it will hold up to more abuse and you won’t miss a call wherever you are.

