Best clothes airer 2024: Our favourite options for drying laundry

Tower: Without a doubt, tower airers are the best for big families who produce a lot of washing. They have the largest drying space of all the airers and despite this, they’re easily collapsible and don’t take up a huge amount of space. The only drawback is that the hanging bars tend to be less strong for hanging heavy fabrics like denim.

Over-door and over-radiator: These clothes airers do exactly what they say on the tin – hang over doors and radiators, making them perfect if you live somewhere with little floor space. They also harness the heat from your radiators, so they’re great at drying clothes in the winter. However, they have far less hanging space than free-standing clothes airers, despite being generally cheaper.

Heated: While they are much more expensive than your standard clothes airer, heated airers can hugely cut down on drying time. These resemble tiered or winged airers, and are plugged into the mains to heat up each drying rung. Additionally, they’re less expensive to run than tumble dryers and are gentler on your clothes.

Hanging: These dryers are smaller structures that can be hung with a hook onto anything from door frames to clotheslines. Most importantly, they have pegs attached to them, which are perfect for drying socks and delicates.

How much should I be spending?

With clothes airers, you can pick up very cheap options at most major supermarkets, but these are often flimsy and break easily. Sure, they would do the job but they’re certainly not ‘the best’ considering you could have to repurchase them more often.

That’s why we’d recommend spending a little more money to find the right clothes airer. Even our budget option comes with a three-year manufacturer’s guarantee, so you can be sure it won’t fall apart or collapse every time you put a heavy pair of jeans on it. Most good airers range from £20 to £35, but really cheap options cost well below this, and higher-end models can cost upwards of £100.

What are the key features to look out for?

Drying space: This is one feature of clothes airers that you don’t want to overlook. This is the total length of all the drying rungs added together as if they formed one long clothesline. Obviously, if you’re a big family you’ll want more drying space, but if you’re living alone this could be something you can compromise on.

Collapsible size: Let’s face it, clothes airers aren’t good looking. Most people want a clothes airer they can stash away in storage when they’re not in use. Pay attention to the collapsible size of the clothes airer you’re considering so that you know you can fit it inside a cupboard or under a bed.

Weight: This is a feature of clothes airers that can be useful at both extremes. Something lightweight will be perfect for people who need easy portability, or those who struggle to carry heavy loads. However, if you’re considering using your airer both indoors and outdoors, it could be wise to purchase a heavier airer so that it won’t blow over in windy weather.

Guarantees: As mentioned before, finding a clothes airer with a good warranty is always beneficial because if and when it does break, you’re covered. Keep an eye out for this when purchasing an airer.

Other features: Added touches like wheels for portability, shoe racks and attachable laundry bags can be really useful if you’re looking for convenience and mobility.

