Ninja Luxe Cafe coffee machines are finally coming to the UK

I got a first look at Ninja’s exciting Luxe Cafe automatic coffee machine range, which launches in the UK later this year.

If you’re a Ninja fan then you might have already seen some of the brand’s coffee machines when they launched in the US earlier last year. The Ninja Luxe Cafe range consists of two seriously stylish fully automatic machines – the 2-in-1 Essential and 3-in-1 Premier – which Ninja promises will make coffee a fuss-free experience, even if you’re a newbie.

Super smart features

Notable features include Barista Assist, which offers grind size suggestions based on your drink of choice and type of basket you’re using. Assist will also automatically update as your beans get older or change. On the surface, this sounds a lot more intelligent than it is but there is still some sophisticated stuff at work here, as it uses in-built scales and two sensors in the group head to also adjust the pressure and temperature of the brew automatically.

Ninja also claims these smart sensors allow you to craft the ‘perfect’ espresso after just two calibration shots, rather than wasting all of your precious beans manually dialling in. Perfect is quite subjective though, so I’ll have to wait until I get my hands on a machine to test this myself.

The Luxe Cafe’s Dual Froth System is another nifty feature that sets these machines apart. Unlike traditional steaming, the Luxe’s jugs combine steaming and whisking to create your preferred hot or cold microfoam, using both the wand and a small whisk inside the jug itself. Most impressively, there are separate settings for both dairy- and plant-based milk, so if you happen to be dairy-free, you can still get a really luxurious foam on your cappuccinos and flat whites.

As well as these two smart features, it’s also worth noting that the Luxe Cafe range will launch with three different baskets for single espresso, double espresso and quad shots (primarily designed for longer drinks).

What’s it like to use?

When I got to give the machine a go myself, I was really impressed at how intuitive it was to use. The machine’s sensors mean you won’t be able to accidentally select a coffee option that isn’t designed for the basket you’re using. Milk frothing was simple and while I can’t initially say if the in-basket whisk makes a huge difference to the quality of the milk foam, I was impressed with the results nonetheless.

While I didn’t get a chance to try it myself, the lovely people at Ninja informed me that the machine is easy to clean, with a self clean function, cleaning tools and removable parts to ensure you can get rid of every bit of bean gunk.

Models, price and launch

The range starts with the entry-level 2-in-1 Essential machine (£449), which makes a variety of espresso-based and filter coffee and while it has no cold milk options, it comes with two automatic hot milk options – thin and thick foam, while the steam wand can also be used for manual milk frothing.

For those looking for even more customisation and drink options, the Luxe Cafe Premier 3-in-1 (£549) could be the all rounder you’re looking for. As well as espresso and filter coffee options, this model also comes with cold coffee options, including cold filter and cold brew, as well as cold milk frothing.

Both models utilise the smart Barista Assist and Dual Froth features and come with a few cleaning accessories and a spring loaded tamper for the perfect puck.

The range is expected to initially launch with the Premier model later this year, with the Essential model coming early 2025.