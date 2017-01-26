Best robot vacuum 2024: Tried and tested cleaners for carpets, mopping and self-emptying

How to choose the best robot vacuum cleaner for you

What specifications and features are the most important?

Bin capacity: Robot vacuums need emptying more frequently than a regular vacuum but there’s still quite a variation in bin capacity from model to model. The largest we’ve tested has a 0.7l capacity but they can be as small as 0.3l.

Mop attachments: These use a small water reservoir with a cleaning pad attached to the bottom that drags around the floor as the robot makes its way around your room. You’ll still need to use a proper mop to get stubborn stains off, though: a mopping robot is only good for cleaning up light dirt and dust from hard floors.

Self emptying: Most robot vacuums have small dust collection bins and so need frequent emptying but some can empty themselves into a larger base-station bin and then continue to clean. These robots tend to be more expensive, though, and the base stations occupy more space in your home.

Height: One thing robot vacuums are great at is cleaning below low-lying furniture, but some are considerably taller than others. It’s well worth checking out the dimensions before you buy to make sure it will fit if you’re planning on using it to clean under things.

Which robot vacuums give the best cleaning performance?

Although most robot vacuums look the same from the outside, they deliver vastly different levels of cleaning performance. And this is affected by a number of different factors.

Brushes: Our favourite robot vacuums, such as the Dyson Vis Nav, have brushes that span the full width of the unit, allowing them to clean right along the edges of your room and into the corners.

Unfortunately, these aren’t particularly common and most stick with the popular disc shape, with the main brush situated between the wheels and a couple of less effective spinning brushes at the edges to drag dust into the mouth of the vacuum.

Suction power: Next, you need to consider suction power. Typically expressed in pascals (Pa), this is a measurement of how powerful the motor is inside a robot vacuum. For an effective clean, a good number to look for here is around 2,000Pa or above, which all of our tested favourites offer.

How well do they deal with household obstacles?

All robot vacuums employ bumpers and sensors to help them navigate their way around your home and prevent them from coming to grief by falling down the stairs. But some are more efficient at finding their way around than others.

Predetermined cleaning patterns: The cheaper versions run to a random cleaning pattern and bump around your rooms blindly, cleaning as they go. This works up to a point but it can take a while for these types of vacuum to finish cleaning a room and, though they do their best, they often miss spots here and there.

Cameras and laser sensors: The more expensive robots employ cameras and advanced laser sensors to map out their surroundings first before tackling each room. This means they can work out the most efficient route before getting started and don’t need to cover the same spot twice. Even then, advanced sensors can only go so far. A big problem with robot vacuums is that, no matter how good they are at mapping out their surroundings, they often get beached on low-lying furniture and stuck on stray cables.

No-go zones: The best way to avoid obstacle issues is to keep your floors clear of such items. However, in some cases that isn’t possible, in which case you want a robot that comes with the ability to set virtual no-go zones in the accompanying app, such as the Eufy RoboVac X8. That way you can instruct your robot to avoid the places you don’t want it to go near.